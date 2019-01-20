EVANSTON, Ill. — At least the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got off to a good start this time. It was the rest of the game that was a problem.
After digging big holes in the first quarter of their past three games, the Badgers jumped out to a 15-7 lead against Northwestern on Sunday.
But the Badgers’ prosperity was short lived as they went into the deep freeze and the Wildcats cruised to a 72-46 Big Ten Conference victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Badgers (10-9, 1-6 Big Ten) hit seven of their first 12 field goal attempts to take their eight-point lead in the first seven minutes. But they made just one of their next 20 shots in the first half, allowing the Wildcats to go on a 21-2 run to open up a 28-17 lead.
UW went 1-for-17 in the second quarter, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. The only UW points in the period came on a rebound basket by senior Marsha Howard to snap a 15-0 Northwestern run and end a nearly 10-minute drought.
The Badgers shot 24.6 percent (16 of 65) for the game.
Coach Jonathan Tsipis was disappointed with his team’s shot selection, with an over-reliance on 3-pointers that frequently led to easy points on the other end for the Wildcats (11-7, 4-3).
“Confidence is an amazing thing,” Tsipis said. “Credit Northwestern’s defense, but I think when we go back and see the film, what kind of quality shots are we getting? Obviously, they’re not going in but are they leading to easier baskets on the other end for Northwestern? You could just see their confidence building.”
The Wildcats were led by senior Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah with 21 points and 15 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end, and sophomore Lindsey Pulliam with 21 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throw attempts.
The 21 points were a season-high for Kunaiyi-Akpanah, whom Tsipis compared to former NBA player Dennis Rodman with her relentless pursuit of rebounds.
“We just had no match for that energy,” Tsipis said.
Howard and junior Suzanne Gilreath each scored 11 points to lead the Badgers, with Howard also grabbing a team-high nine rebounds. Gilreath hit two 3-pointers in the second half, but the Badgers were just 3-for-24 from beyond the arc for the game.
“You should never get to that amount,” Tsipis said of the flurry of 3-pointers. “Our kids have to understand that. I called a timeout specifically twice to say, put the ball on the ground, get a post touch, and we just continued to launch perimeter-based 3s where there was never any type of penetration or getting into the paint. We’ve got to do a better job.”