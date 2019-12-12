Badgers women's basketball team rolls past Alabama State

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team returned home on Thursday night after four games away from the Kohl Center and rolled to an 85-67 victory against Alabama State in a non-conference contest.

Junior guard Niya Beverley scored 17 points and freshman guard Sydney Hilliard finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (7-3), who sustained two losses to Power Five schools (Arkansas, Georgia Tech) and eked out a one-point victory against a one-win North Dakota State team while going 2-2 on the road swing.

UW started Thursday’s game strong, going on a 13-1 run in the first quarter. Beverley scored nine of the Badgers’ 25 points in the first quarter.

The Badgers had an 8-0 run in the second quarter — sophomore forward Imani Lewis had eight points in the frame — and UW led Alabama State (3-5) by a 44-26 margin entering halftime.

The Badgers went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter, with six of those points coming from senior guard Suzanne Gilreath, and enjoyed a 69-40 cushion entering the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Kendra Van Leeuwen’s one assist moved her into a tie for ninth place on UW’s all-time list with 367.