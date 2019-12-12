Badgers women's basketball team rolls past Alabama State

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team returned home on Thursday night after four games away from the Kohl Center and rolled to an 85-67 victory against Alabama State in a non-conference contest.
Junior guard Niya Beverley scored 17 points and freshman guard Sydney Hilliard finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (7-3), who sustained two losses to Power Five schools (Arkansas, Georgia Tech) and eked out a one-point victory against a one-win North Dakota State team while going 2-2 on the road swing.
UW started Thursday’s game strong, going on a 13-1 run in the first quarter. Beverley scored nine of the Badgers’ 25 points in the first quarter.
The Badgers had an 8-0 run in the second quarter — sophomore forward Imani Lewis had eight points in the frame — and UW led Alabama State (3-5) by a 44-26 margin entering halftime.
The Badgers went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter, with six of those points coming from senior guard Suzanne Gilreath, and enjoyed a 69-40 cushion entering the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Kendra Van Leeuwen’s one assist moved her into a tie for ninth place on UW’s all-time list with 367.
Gilreath finished with nine points while senior forward Abby Laszewski, freshman guard Julie Pospisilova and Lewis each scored eight points.
The Badgers shot 51.8% (29 of 56) from the floor, 60% (9 of 15) from 3-point range and 85.7% (18 of 21) from the free throw line.
UW is scheduled to conclude non-conference play on Dec. 20 with a home game against Prairie View A&M, then open Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers on Dec. 28.
“By always playing hard, sticking to what we know and sticking to what we do best, we will be just fine in conference play,” Beverley said.
Senior forward Zomoria Clark led Alabama State with 16 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Taylor Aikerson had 13 points, junior guard Courtney Lee had 11 points and sophomore guard Jayla Crawford contributed 10.
Alabama State, which was coming off an 80-29 defeat at South Florida, shot 35.5% from the floor but was held to 22.7% (5 of 22) from 3-point range. The Hornets shot 78.3% (18 of 23) from the free throw line, and had 13 assists on their 22 field goals.
The Hornets scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, hitting on 47.4% (9 of 19) of their shots from the floor to chip away at the Badgers’ lead.
ALABAMA STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Clark 23 7-13 2-3 6 2 1 1 16
Emmanuel 26 2-11 0-0 4 2 5 2 4
Rudolph 30 2-10 0-0 5 1 1 2 4
Crawford 24 1-5 7-8 2 1 0 0 10
White 24 1-2 0-0 0 3 4 4 2
Aikerson 24 3-9 4-5 0 2 0 2 13
Lee 21 4-7 2-3 4 3 2 0 11
Harvey 14 1-3 2-2 1 3 0 0 4
Randle 12 1-2 1-2 2 0 0 1 3
Howard 3 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0
Totals 22-62 18-23 29 19 13 13 67
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 19 3-7 2-2 4 0 0 1 8
Lewis 23 3-6 2-3 2 1 1 1 8
VanLeeuwen 14 2-3 2-2 1 3 1 3 7
Beverley 22 6-8 3-4 2 1 4 0 17
Hilliard 22 5-6 0-0 8 2 2 3 11
Gilreath 19 3-6 0-0 0 1 3 0 9
Pospisilova 20 3-7 0-0 6 3 0 0 8
Stauffacher 17 0-3 2-2 5 1 2 1 2
Stapleton 15 2-2 3-4 4 4 1 3 7
Luehring 12 1-5 0-0 1 1 1 2 2
Bragg 12 1-2 4-4 2 1 3 3 6
Crowley 3 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 1 0
Mathiason 2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0
Totals 29-56 18-21 39 19 18 18 85
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Alabama State 18 8 14 27 — 67
Wisconsin 25 19 25 16 — 85
3-pointers — AS 5-22 (Aikerson 3-8, Crawford 1-2, Lee 1-3, Rudolph 0-4, Emmanuel 0-5), W 9-15 (Gilreath 3-5, Beverley 2-2, Pospisilova 2-3, Van Leeuwen 1-1, Hilliard 1-1, Stauffacher 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Crowley 0-1). Blocks — AS 0, W 6 (Lewis 3, Pospisilova 2, Stapleton 1). Steals — AS 8 (Emmanuel 2, Lee 2, Clark 1, Rudolph 1, Crawford 1, White 1), W 5 (Gilreath 2, Van Leeuwen 1, Beverley 1, Bragg 1). Field goal percentage — AS .355, W .518. Free throw percentage — AS .783, W .857. Att. — 3,360.