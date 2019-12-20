Badgers women's basketball team rolls in non-conference finale

It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got an easy victory in its non-conference finale Friday night.

Freshman guard Sydney Hilliard had game highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead a 68-42 drubbing of Prairie View A&M in front of 3,404 at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (8-3) overcame 21 turnovers — the Panthers had 15 — with 48% shooting (24-for-50) and a 49-28 advantage on the boards to extend their winning streak to three games and remain unbeaten in six home games this season.

Sophomore forward Imani Lewis also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Failing to get to the free throw line, the Panthers (2-9) shot only 27.7% in their fifth consecutive defeat. Senior Bernesh Peters scored a team-high 12 points.

Leading only 13-9 after the first quarter, UW took control in the second for a 37-14 halftime lead.

Things figure to get more difficult for UW in its Big Ten Conference opener against Rutgers on Dec. 28 at the Kohl Center. Under 71-year-old Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, the Scarlet Knights (10-1) are off to the program’s best start since the Sweet 16 season of 2005-06.