Badgers women's basketball team rolls in non-conference finale

It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got an easy victory in its non-conference finale Friday night.
Freshman guard Sydney Hilliard had game highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead a 68-42 drubbing of Prairie View A&M in front of 3,404 at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers (8-3) overcame 21 turnovers — the Panthers had 15 — with 48% shooting (24-for-50) and a 49-28 advantage on the boards to extend their winning streak to three games and remain unbeaten in six home games this season.
Sophomore forward Imani Lewis also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Failing to get to the free throw line, the Panthers (2-9) shot only 27.7% in their fifth consecutive defeat. Senior Bernesh Peters scored a team-high 12 points.
Leading only 13-9 after the first quarter, UW took control in the second for a 37-14 halftime lead.
Things figure to get more difficult for UW in its Big Ten Conference opener against Rutgers on Dec. 28 at the Kohl Center. Under 71-year-old Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, the Scarlet Knights (10-1) are off to the program’s best start since the Sweet 16 season of 2005-06.
“The returners are always talking to the freshman about Big Ten play and how non-conference is totally different,” Lewis said. “We are helping to motivate them, not allowing them to be scared or fearful, but letting them know it’s going to be tough.”
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Heard 31 2-7 0-0 5 4 0 1 4
Paul 28 3-13 0-0 4 3 3 2 7
Peters 31 4-14 0-0 0 3 0 0 12
Rosenthal 22 2-6 0-0 1 2 1 2 5
Newman 28 3-7 0-0 4 2 1 4 6
K. Williams 16 0-3 0-0 4 2 0 1 0
Perez 17 0-6 0-0 2 1 1 2 0
R. Wllliams 9 1-3 0-0 0 3 0 1 2
Soumare 4 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 2
Cobb 8 1-2 0-0 6 1 0 2 2
Martin 6 1-3 0-0 1 0 2 0 2
Totals 18-65 0-0 28 22 8 15 42
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 26 4-6 1-2 6 1 0 2 9
Lewis 27 4-8 4-6 10 2 0 1 12
Van Leeuwen 26 2-6 1-2 1 2 5 4 5
Beverley 23 1-3 4-6 3 0 1 2 7
Hilliard 23 5-7 5-7 11 0 1 1 15
Gilreath 14 1-6 0-0 1 3 0 5 3
Pospisilova 24 4-6 0-0 3 1 0 2 9
Stauffacher 18 1-3 0-0 4 2 1 3 2
Stapleton 7 1-2 0-0 1 0 0 0 2
Luehring 5 1-2 0-0 4 1 0 1 3
Bragg 3 0-1 1-2 0 0 0 0 1
Crowley 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 24-50 16-25 48 12 9 21 68
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Prairie View A&M 9 5 18 10 — 42
Wisconsin 13 24 13 18 — 68
3-pointers — P 6-21 (Peters 4-9, Rosenthal 1-1, Paul 1-4, Martin 0-1, Heard 0-2, Newman 0-2, Perez 0-2), W 4-14 (Beverley 1-2, Luehring 1-2, Pospisilova 1-2, Gilreath 1-6, Stauffacher 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-1). Blocks — P 1 (Paul 1), W 5 (Pospisilova 3, Stapleton 1, Van Leeuwen 1). Steals — P 16 (Perez 5, Newman 4, Heard 3, Cobb 1, Paul 1, Rosenthal 1, R. Williams 1), W 7 (Gilreath 2, Beverley 1, Hilliard 1, Laszewski 1, Lewis 1, Luehring 1). Field goal percentage — P .277, W .480. Free throw percentage — P .000, W .640. Att. — 3,404.