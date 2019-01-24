Ultimately, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State wasn’t decided until the final seconds Thursday night.
But as it turned out, perhaps the decisive plays were made at the end of each of the first three quarters.
The Lady Lions scored the final points in each of those periods, taking advantage of UW miscues in each one. The six points they scored in those circumstances provided the difference in the game as Penn State held off a late UW charge for a 65-59 victory at the Kohl Center.
Senior guard Teniya Page scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Penn State (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten Conference), which had four players scoring in double figures.
Freshman Imani Lewis scored 13 points and junior Abby Laszewski had 10 to lead the Badgers (10-10, 1-7), who saw their losing streak extended to six games.
The frustration of another loss didn’t sit well with Lewis, who also had seven rebounds to share the team lead with redshirt senior Kelly Karlis.
“The main thing that’s going to stick with me is I’ve got to do more,” said Lewis, who was quickly reassured by coach Jonathan Tsipis that she’s doing plenty. “Whether people think I had a good game or not, I just have to do more because I can see that the amount that I’m giving isn’t helping the team and it’s not getting us anywhere. So from my perspective I just have to give more on offense and defense and then just keep my head in the game the whole time.”
After falling behind by as many as 13 points, 58-45, early in the fourth quarter, the Badgers rallied with a 13-4 run to pull within 62-58 on a jumper by senior Marsha Howard with just over two minutes remaining.
The Badgers then came up with a big defensive play on a blocked shot by Karlis. But with a chance to make it a one-possession game, the Badgers committed a costly turnover.
“We were trying to get the ball inside to Marsha off some action,” Tsipis said. “We’ve got to be able to complete that play and at least get it down to her and see how they’re going to guard it.”
UW got another chance after Page missed a layup and Karlis made one of two free throws to make it 62-59 with 43 seconds left.
Penn State’s Jaida Travascio-Green, who scored all of her 14 points in the first half, then missed a 3-point attempt with 16 seconds left. Siyeh Frazier grabbed the rebound for the Lady Lions and they were able to put the game away in the final seconds as Page made three of four free throws.
“I’m proud of how we fought,” Tsipis said. “In the end, we needed one or two rebounds.”
Tsipis also couldn’t help but think about how different those final seconds might have played out if his team had been able to execute better at the end of each of the first three quarters.
After getting off to a sluggish start, the Badgers had come back and had a chance to finish the period all even. But as they were running the clock down for a final shot, they turned the ball over and instead Travascio-Green hit a long 2-point shot at the buzzer to give Penn State a 16-12 lead.
The Badgers had taken the lead midway through the second quarter after going on a 9-0 run and were down just 35-31 after a basket by Karlis with 20 seconds left in the half. UW had two fouls to give, but was unable to do so and Travascio-Green struck again with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stretch the lead to 38-31.
“That’s huge, especially with the fouls to give,” Tsipis said. “We’ve got to do a better job of making sure the kids are prepared to do that. They make that shot and they can rally around that.”
Penn State stretched its lead to 44-33 early in the third quarter but the Badgers responded with another 9-0 run that included eight consecutive points by Laszewski, who was pushed into action when Howard picked up two early fouls and got her third early in the third quarter.
“I was just trying to step up when Marsha is not able to be in there,” Laszewski said. “I was challenged at halftime so I wanted to come out hard and see what I could do to try and help the team.”
After cutting the deficit to 44-42, the Badgers were outscored 9-3 the rest of the period, with Page getting the final point after being fouled by Kendra Van Leeuwen near midcourt with less than 2 seconds remaining.
“We’ve got to finish quarters,” Tsipis said.
PENN STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Smith 22 2-4 1-3 8 5 1 1 5
Carter 36 5-14 0-0 3 1 3 1 12
Ortiz 18 0-2 0-0 3 2 3 4 0
Frazier 21 1-3 1-2 4 3 0 1 3
Page 34 4-11 8-11 3 2 3 5 16
Trav-Gr. 27 5-9 0-0 2 4 1 2 14
Ebo 23 5-10 0-0 6 2 0 2 10
McDaniel 16 2-5 0-1 1 3 1 2 5
Wallace 3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0
Totals 24-58 10-17 37 24 12 17 65
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 34 3-7 3-4 7 3 1 4 9
Howard 21 4-6 1-4 5 3 0 1 9
Lewis 35 4-10 5-6 7 2 4 3 13
Van Lee. 35 3-5 1-2 3 3 4 2 8
Beverley 35 2-11 2-3 2 2 4 2 7
Laszewski 20 2-4 6-11 3 0 0 1 10
Gilreath 7 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 1 0
Hale 8 0-3 0-0 2 1 0 1 0
Luehring 5 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 0 3
Bragg 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 19-51 18-30 35 17 15 15 59
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Penn State 16 22 15 12 — 65
Wisconsin 12 19 14 14 — 59
3-pointers — PS 7-19 (Travascio-Green 4-7, Carter 2-3, McDaniel 1-3, Ortiz 0-1, Page 0-5), W 3-11 (Luehring 1-1, Van Leeuwen 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Gilreath 0-1, Karlis 0-3). Blocks — PS 7 (Frazier 2, Page 2, Smith 2, Carter 1), W 6 (Karlis 3, Laszewski 2, Lewis 1). Steals — PS 6 (Ortiz 2, Wallace 2, Carter 1, Frazier 1), W 7 (Lewis 3, Laszewski 2, Beverley 1, Karlis 1). Field goal percentage — PS .414, W .373. Free throw percentage — PS .588, W .600. Att. — 3,074.