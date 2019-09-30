The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team received an oral commitment Sunday from Kate Thompson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Denham Springs, Louisiana.
Thompson averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds as a junior in helping Denham Springs reach the Class 5A championship game. She will be the first player from Louisiana in UW program history.
Thompson had narrowed her college choices to Arkansas-Little Rock, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Monroe before UW entered the picture. She visited campus last weekend.
Thompson joins a 2020 recruiting class that includes Halle Douglass, a 6-1 guard from Lake Forest, Illinois; Brooke Schramek, a 6-2 forward from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois and preferred walk-on Natalie Leuzinger, a 5-7 guard from Black Hawk.