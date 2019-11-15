BOULDER, Colo. — Senior Quinessa Caylao-Do scored 16 points to lead Colorado to a 74-57 victory against the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Thursday night.
Freshman Jaylyn Sherrod added 13 points and three assists, and sophomore Emma Clarke totaled 11 points and three rebounds for the Buffaloes (2-0), who opened the game on an 11-2 run and led by as many as 24 points.
The Badgers (2-1) never led.
Colorado coach J.R. Payne said defeating a Big Ten Conference team was a major confidence boost for his young squad.
“It’s huge. Every win is great,” Payne said. “We feel like we have a lot of potential. I love the camaraderie of our team and our effort and togetherness. It’s great to see that translate to the basketball court.”
Senior Abby Laszewski and sophomore forward Imani Lewis each had 19 points to lead UW.
Payne was particularly happy with Colorado’s 44-29 rebounding margin.
“That was huge tonight, just the tenacity on the glass,” Payne said. “We had a lot of people on the glass most possessions, which we need and want to do.”
Colorado received contributions from several players to build the early 11-2 cushion.
“It set the tone a lot,” Colorado’s Annika Jank said of the fast start. “When our team has a lot of energy, we come out strong and I know it’s going to be a good game. When we came out with aggression, I was positive (about the rest of the night).”
The Buffaloes led 23-13 after the first quarter and 45-24 at halftime.
“That was fun,” Payne said. “I’m just proud of our effort tonight. I told the team that I thought the way that we responded, from the last game where we didn’t feel like we played particularly well, to this game where I thought we played pretty well. We came out very aggressive offensively and defensively. We were tenacious on the glass and executed our game plan. I’m really proud and thought we played very good basketball tonight.”
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Lewis 31 7-18 5-6 7 3 0 0 19
Laszewski 30 9-13 1-2 8 1 0 3 19
Van Leeuwen 25 1-5 1-2 3 1 4 4 3
Pospisilova 25 1-4 0-0 1 1 3 3 2
Hilliard 27 2-6 2-2 3 2 5 1 6
Gilreath 17 0-4 0-0 0 4 0 2 0
Stauffacher 20 1-3 2-2 0 3 2 0 5
Beverley 18 1-5 0-0 4 0 1 0 3
Luehring 7 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 2 0
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Stapleton 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 22-60 11-14 29 16 15 15 57
COLORADO
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Caylao-Do 38 6-9 3-4 2 1 2 0 16
Clarke 25 5-10 0-0 3 0 2 4 11
Hollingshed 19 3-6 0-0 5 4 0 2 7
Tuitele 19 3-6 0-0 7 3 1 3 6
Finau 18 2-6 0-0 2 0 2 1 4
Sherrod 26 4-14 5-6 3 1 3 3 13
Jank 18 3-4 1-1 4 1 0 0 9
Whittaker 9 2-4 0-0 2 5 0 1 4
Smith 1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 3
Knight 19 0-3 1-2 8 3 0 2 1
Voicy 7 0-1 0-0 1 2 0 2 0
Kulinska 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29-64 10-13 44 20 10 18 74
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 13 11 13 20 — 57
Colorado 23 22 13 16 — 74
3-pointers — W 2-13 (Beverley 1-2, Stauffacher 1-3, Luehring 0-1, Pospisilova 0-3, Gilreath 0-4), C 6-19 (Jank 2-3, Smith 1-1, Caylao-Do 1-2, Clarke 1-3, Hollingshed 1-4, Finau 0-1, Whittaker 0-1, Voicy 0-1, Sherrod 0-3). Blocks — W 8 (Van Leeuwen 3, Hilliard 3, Pospisilova 1, Luehring 1), C 4 (Jank 3, Clarke 1). Steals — W 9 (Lewis 3, Hilliard 2, Laszewski 1, Van Leeuwen 1, Pospisilova 1, Gilreath 1), C 7 (Hollingshed 2, Caylao-Do 1, Clarke 1, Finau 1, Sherrod 1, Jank 1). Field goal percentage — W .367, C .453. Free throw percentage — W .786, C .769. Att. — 1,759.