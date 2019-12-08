FARGO, N.D. — Jonathan Tsipis has learned not to be too picky when it comes to getting victories.
So it was Sunday when his University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team nearly let a 12-point lead get away but managed to hang on for a 64-63 victory over North Dakota State.
“Our kids were strong and made enough plays to win,” Tsipis said. “Whether you win by one or by 20, we got a road win.”
Senior guard Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 13 points, matching her career high with three 3-pointers, to lead the way for the Badgers (6-3).
Van Leeuwen hit a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 37 seconds remaining to give the Badgers their biggest lead of the day, 61-49.
But that would be their final field goal of the game, as they managed just three free throws the rest of the way — one by junior Niya Beverley and two by sophomore Imani Lewis with 2:01 left that provided what proved to be the decisive points.
The Badgers missed their last eight field goal attempts, four of them from 3-point range.
“You have to give a lot of credit to North Dakota State,” Tsipis said. “We got it to 12 and we’ve got to be able to put a team away. I felt like we settled.”
Tsipis credited Van Leeuwen for helping build that lead with her offense and then keeping everyone poised down the stretch.
“Kendra was our calm that whole time,” he said. “A couple of times I tried to give her blows and you could see we weren’t as steady as we needed to be.”
Junior Michelle Gaislerova scored 23 points to lead the Bison (1-9), while redshirt junior Sofija Zivaljevic had 13.
Senior Rylee Nudell missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left that could’ve won the game.
Senior Abby Laszewski scored 12 points for UW and Lewis, coming off the bench for the first time this season, had 11. Freshman Sydney Hilliard had nine points in her first collegiate start.