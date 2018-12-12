If only all their final exams could be so easy.
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team warmed up for exam week by acing a pop quiz against Chicago State with an 85-38 rout Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
“I thought they performed well knowing that there’s a lot on their plate academically right now,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
The Badgers (8-3) had five players score in double figures, led by senior Marsha Howard and redshirt freshman Alex Luehring with 13 points apiece.
UW raced out to a 50-20 halftime lead against an overmatched Chicago State team (0-9) that had won just one game in its previous two seasons. That was a good part of the reason the Cougars showed up on the schedule on the eve of exams.
“How you set up your non-conference schedule is a pretty complex process,” Tsipis said. “You’re trying to understand where your players are at in an academic sense.
“Certain things that worked tonight aren’t going to be things that work in 18 league games on a consistent basis.”
Just about everything worked against the Cougars, as the Badgers regularly pushed the tempo and had a 17-3 edge in fast break points. They also had a 42-16 advantage in points in the paint.
“It’s definitely fun because I like to run,” said junior Abby Laszewski, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. “I think our whole team likes to run, so when we can get it in transition it helps us all get started with getting everybody good shots.”
Tsipis has been pushing Laszewski to become more consistent, both from game-to-game as well as within games. She went scoreless with just two rebounds in the loss Saturday at UW-Green Bay.
“I thought Abby did a much better job (rebounding),” Tsipis said. “We challenged her at halftime with not changing her shot and I thought she did a really good job of finishing in the second half, especially on the offensive glass. She’s working on it. I’m a firm believer that when you stay and get extra work in you’ll get rewarded. Today after practice Abby stayed with (assistant coach Kayla Tetschlag) and worked on it.”
Luehring sparked the offense with three 3-pointers in the first half. And Tsipis figured she could’ve had even more.
“We had a first tonight,” Tsipis said. “I had to ask Alex Luehring to shoot after turning some down, which I haven’t had to do yet. I think that speaks of the unselfishness.”
Luehring, who made just three of 17 shots from beyond the arc in the previous three games, said she’s working on becoming a more versatile offensive player.
“When my shots aren’t falling I want to look to pass a little bit more and just not be a one-dimensional player, just shooting,” she said. “I really want to try to work on getting to the basket. We work on that a lot in practice, getting to the rim and the different reads we can make against a certain defense.”
After opening a 30-point halftime lead, Tsipis challenged his team to keep it up in the second half, setting a number of defensive goals, including trying to hold the Cougars to single digits in each quarter. They managed 11 in the third period but just seven in the fourth.
He also was able to provide significant playing time to a number of reserves. Redshirt sophomore Grace Mueller played 15 minutes and scored a career-high eight points while walk-ons Kara Crowley and Sydney Mathiason each scored three points.
Sophomore point guard Niya Beverley was limited to just three minutes early in the game because of nagging injuries and junior guard Suzanne Gilreath was sidelined with an injury.
That helped give freshman guard Diamond Bragg her longest run of the season and she responded with four points and three assists with no turnovers in just under 20 minutes.
“The two things she did really well is she got us into our transition game and she made sure she took good care of the basketball,” Tsipis said.
CHICAGO STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Mata Boix 14 0-3 1-2 7 5 0 3 1
Olverson 26 3-9 2-6 5 2 0 4 8
Robinson 15 0-6 2-2 2 4 0 1 2
Pointer 32 3-15 0-0 5 4 0 9 8
Crane 40 1-13 6-7 7 1 1 1 8
Stevens 10 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0
Tapia 20 1-6 1-2 1 4 1 0 3
Cliff 21 1-4 0-0 6 2 1 2 2
Wambere 21 2-4 2-2 1 2 1 2 6
Totals 11-60 14-21 41 25 4 22 38
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 23 4-10 1-3 4 0 1 2 10
Howard 21 4-8 5-6 7 1 3 3 13
Lewis 19 3-7 6-8 6 2 0 1 12
Van Leeuwen 21 3-5 0-0 3 3 7 3 7
Beverley 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0
Luehring 25 5-15 0-0 5 0 2 1 13
Hale 21 0-9 2-2 7 3 0 0 2
Laszewski 21 5-7 0-0 10 2 0 0 10
Bragg 19 1-3 2-4 7 2 3 0 4
Crowley 8 1-2 0-0 2 0 2 0 3
Mueller 15 3-5 2-3 2 2 0 2 8
Mathiason 4 0-1 3-4 0 0 0 0 3
Totals 29-72 21-30 56 15 19 12 85
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Chicago State 13 7 11 7 — 38
Wisconsin 29 21 18 17 — 85
3-pointers — CS 2-12 (Pointer 2-5, Robinson 0-1, Cliff 0-1, Crane 0-2, Tapia 0-3), W 6-22 (Luehring 3-11, Van Leeuwen 1-1, Crowley 1-2, Karlis 1-4, Mathiason 0-1, Hale 0-3). Blocks — CS 1 (Mata Boix), W 8 (Karlis 3, Laszewski 2, Luehring, Hale, Mueller). Steals — CS 6 (Pointer 2, Mata Boix, Olverson, Crane, Tapia), W 9 (Van Leeuwen 4, Lewis 3, Karlis, Howard). Field goal percentage — CS .183, W .403. Free throw percentage — CS .667, W .700. Att. — 2,943.