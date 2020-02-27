Badgers women's basketball team ends regular season with loss at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — A promising first half gave way to a withering final 20 minutes for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team on Thursday night.
Playing their final regular-season game before the Big Ten Conference tournament starts next week, the Badgers trailed Rutgers by only three points at the break. The Scarlet Knights broke free in the third quarter en route to a 63-43 victory before 1,471 at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 37th 20-win season, breaking a tie with former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for most in a career.
“The important thing was we took care of business tonight ... beating a team by 20 that we only beat by three (64-61) earlier this season,” Stringer said. “We needed this.”
The Badgers’ point total was only two off their season low, which came in a 60-41 defeat to Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5.
Sophomore forward Imani Lewis had team-best totals of nine points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten), who lost their seventh straight game.
UW kept pace with Rutgers, going into the break trailing 25-22. But the Scarlet Knights (20-8, 10-7) used a 16-8 run in the third quarter, fueled by seven points apiece from junior guard Arella Guirantes and junior forward-guard Tekia Mack, to create a cushion.
UW made only 3 of 18 shots (16.7%) in the third quarter and 16 of 52 (30.8%) overall.
Junior guard Nya Beverley had five of her seven points in the first quarter for the Badgers. She also had four assists and three steals to lead the team.
Guirantes scored a game-high 26 points for Rutgers, bolstered by a 20-6 advantage at the free throw line. Guirantes went 14-for-14 from the stripe.
The Badgers will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Lewis 33 3-11 3-5 8 1 1 5 9
Beverley 31 2-8 2-2 2 2 4 1 7
Laszewski 14 3-5 0-0 0 3 0 0 6
Hilliard 30 2-6 1-2 4 1 1 1 5
Van Leeuwen 22 0-4 0-0 4 3 1 3 0
Pospisilova 24 2-5 0-0 2 1 1 2 6
Stapleton 16 2-4 0-2 2 3 0 1 4
Fredrickson 14 1-5 0-0 2 2 1 0 3
Crowley 1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 3
Gilreath 7 0-3 0-0 0 0 1 0 0
Bragg 3 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 0
Stauffacher 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0 0 0
Luehring 00 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 16-52 6-13 30 16 11 15 43
RUTGERS
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Guirantes 39 5-13 14-14 6 0 2 2 26
Gilles 29 5-10 0-0 8 4 2 3 13
Wallace 29 5-8 2-4 5 4 0 3 12
Mack 31 3-8 3-3 9 2 2 2 9
Sanders 33 0-4 0-0 6 3 7 4 0
Singleton 12 1-2 1-2 3 0 0 0 3
Broughton 16 0-4 0-0 2 1 3 0 0
Migliore 7 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Davenport 4 0-2 0-0 2 2 0 0 0
Totals 19-52 20-23 43 16 16 14 63
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 10 12 8 13 — 43
Rutgers 13 12 16 22 — 63
3-pointers — W 5-15 (Pospisilova 2-4, Crowley 1-1, Fredrickson 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Gilreath 0-3), R 5-15 (Gilles 3-5, Guirantes 2-5, Mack 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Migliore 0-1, Broughton 0-2). Blocks — W 3 (Stapleton 2, Pospisilova 1), R 5 (Gilles 1, Guirantes 1, Mack 1, Wallace 1, Singleton 1). Steals — W 10 (Beverley 3, Lewis 2, Van Leeuwen 2, Laszewski 1, Pospisilova 1, Stapleton 1), R 6 (Sanders 3, Gilles 2, Guirantes 2, Mack 1, Broughton 1). Field goal percentage — W .308, R .365. Free throw percentage — W .462, R .870. Att. — 1,471.