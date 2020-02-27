Badgers women's basketball team ends regular season with loss at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — A promising first half gave way to a withering final 20 minutes for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team on Thursday night.

Playing their final regular-season game before the Big Ten Conference tournament starts next week, the Badgers trailed Rutgers by only three points at the break. The Scarlet Knights broke free in the third quarter en route to a 63-43 victory before 1,471 at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 37th 20-win season, breaking a tie with former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for most in a career.

“The important thing was we took care of business tonight ... beating a team by 20 that we only beat by three (64-61) earlier this season,” Stringer said. “We needed this.”

The Badgers’ point total was only two off their season low, which came in a 60-41 defeat to Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5.

Sophomore forward Imani Lewis had team-best totals of nine points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten), who lost their seventh straight game.