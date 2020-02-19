Badgers women's basketball team drubbed by No. 7 Maryland

After stumbling early in the Big Ten Conference season with road losses against Northwestern and Iowa, Maryland has been on a roll, winning by an average of 24 points during its 12-game winning streak.

“We’ve really grown,” Frese said. “We’ve had to adapt with three freshmen, especially a freshman point guard, so it’s taken us a little longer for that chemistry to come together. But on both ends of the floor it’s really come together in February.

“It is by far the best defensive team we’ve had at Maryland and they’ve done a terrific job of buying in and being really aggressive to make it very difficult for teams like you saw tonight with our pressure and the 25 turnovers we were able to force.”

Maryland (23-4, 14-2 Big Ten) had five players score in double figures, led by senior guard Kaila Charles with 16 points.

Junior Niya Beverley and freshman Julie Pospisilova each scored 10 points to lead the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).

“It was very tough,” Beverley said of Maryland’s pressure. “They’re a long team and they’re very aggressive and I think they pride themselves on their press and getting up on people and playing hard. I think we learned a lesson today and I think we’re going to be better from it.”