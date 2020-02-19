Badgers women's basketball team drubbed by No. 7 Maryland

Alex Luehring’s 3-point shot with 26 seconds remaining gave the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team a 39-38 victory in the second half Wednesday night against No. 7 Maryland.
Unfortunately for the Badgers, that second half followed a first half in which they lost by 30 to the Terps, who steamrolled their way to their 12th consecutive victory 85-56 at the Kohl Center.
Maryland, which had won its three previous games by an average of 33 points, wasted little time taking control of the game. The Terps’ high-pressure, full-court press forced 13 UW turnovers in the first quarter, leading to 18 points as they blew open a 27-8 lead.
By halftime it was 47-17 with Maryland having outscored UW 23-2 on points off turnovers.
It is that kind of defensive pressure that has the Terps headed toward their fifth Big Ten regular-season title in their six seasons in the conference.
UW coach Jonathan Tsipis, who has faced Maryland teams as an assistant at Notre Dame and head coach at George Washington, is duly impressed by this year’s version of coach Brenda Frese’s Terps.
“This group’s attention to its defensive pressure is as good as any team as I’ve seen that she’s had,” Tsipis said. “She has kids who can really move their feet and they’re able to switch a lot of screens. The pressure from the initial press put us back on our heels from the very beginning.”
After stumbling early in the Big Ten Conference season with road losses against Northwestern and Iowa, Maryland has been on a roll, winning by an average of 24 points during its 12-game winning streak.
“We’ve really grown,” Frese said. “We’ve had to adapt with three freshmen, especially a freshman point guard, so it’s taken us a little longer for that chemistry to come together. But on both ends of the floor it’s really come together in February.
“It is by far the best defensive team we’ve had at Maryland and they’ve done a terrific job of buying in and being really aggressive to make it very difficult for teams like you saw tonight with our pressure and the 25 turnovers we were able to force.”
Maryland (23-4, 14-2 Big Ten) had five players score in double figures, led by senior guard Kaila Charles with 16 points.
Junior Niya Beverley and freshman Julie Pospisilova each scored 10 points to lead the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).
“It was very tough,” Beverley said of Maryland’s pressure. “They’re a long team and they’re very aggressive and I think they pride themselves on their press and getting up on people and playing hard. I think we learned a lesson today and I think we’re going to be better from it.”
One measure of Maryland’s defensive domination in the first half was the Badgers never had a scoring run of more than two points. That didn’t end until they put together a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter.
As Maryland pulled back its pressure in the second half, the Badgers were able to cut their turnovers down to eight and establish some offensive rhythm.
“I thought the kids just played on their toes and they attacked,” Tsipis said. “I thought we pushed the tempo better, we took better care of the basketball. But when you put yourself in that hole to start a game you’re trying to find answers.
“They don’t want that type of moral victory, to beat a team in the second half, but we had to try to make goals as to what we could do in the second half.”
MARYLAND
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Austin 21 5-10 2-4 7 4 3 3 12
Jones 23 5-7 1-2 9 1 0 1 11
Charles 25 8-15 0-1 3 1 2 0 16
Mikesell 27 4-10 0-0 3 0 3 1 11
Watson 23 3-6 0-0 5 2 5 2 8
Owusu 26 2-6 0-0 4 2 4 1 4
Miller 20 4-12 3-3 4 0 2 1 12
Masonius 22 2-9 0-2 6 1 5 0 4
Vujacic 14 3-7 0-0 2 0 0 0 7
Totals 36-82 6-12 44 11 24 9 85
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 19 3-6 0-0 7 1 1 1 6
Lewis 19 2-8 2-2 5 4 0 2 6
Van Leeuwen 24 0-4 0-2 1 1 3 2 0
Beverley 22 3-6 2-2 2 0 3 4 10
Hilliard 27 3-8 0-0 3 1 3 6 6
Gilreath 16 3-6 0-0 2 0 0 1 8
Pospisilova 20 4-5 0-0 2 1 2 4 10
Fredrickson 12 1-7 0-0 4 0 0 0 2
Stauffacher 11 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Luehring 9 1-5 0-0 3 1 0 2 3
Stapleton 13 1-4 1-2 4 1 0 0 3
Bragg 4 0-0 0-0 2 0 3 0 0
Crowley 2 1-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 2
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 22-61 5-8 43 11 15 25 56
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Maryland 27 20 23 15 — 85
Wisconsin 8 9 19 20 — 56
3-pointers — M 7-21 (Mikesell 3-8, Watson 2-5, Miller 1-3, Vujacic 1-5), W 7-13 (Beverley 2-2, Pospisilova 2-2, Gilreath 2-5, Luehring 1-2, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Crowley 0-1). Blocks — M 5 (Jones 2, Watson 2, Austin 1), W 7 (Laszewski 6, Stapleton 1). Steals — M 14 (Owusu 4, Charles 2, Watson 2, Vujacic 2, Austin 1, Mikesell 1, Masonius 1, Miller 1), W 7 (Hilliard 2, Beverley 1, Stapleton 1, Gilreath 1, Luehring 1, Pospisilova 1). Field goal percentage — M .439, W .361. Free throw percentage — M .500, W .625. Att. — xx,xxx.