Abby Laszewski scored a team-high 16 points, and Imani Lewis and Sydney Hilliard each scored 13 as UW defeated Ball State 67-56 at the Bahamas Hoopfest in Nassau.
The trio combined to shoot 20-for-31 (64.5%) from the field. UW (5-1) shot 43.5% overall.
UW owned a 47-33 rebounding advantage over the Cardinals. Lewis (11) and Laszewski (nine) led the effort.
Reserves played a large role in the victory as UW's bench scored 29 points. In addition to Hilliard's contribution, Nya Beverley scored nine points and Tara Stauffacher seven.
Oshlynn Brown scored 18 points for Ball State (4-3), which led 15-13 after one quarter.
The Badgers will face Arkansas today. The Razorbacks (7-1) beat Fordham 71-59 earlier Friday.