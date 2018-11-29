The Big Ten Conference season won’t start for another month, but the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got a taste of what lies ahead Wednesday night.
The Badgers came up against a Duke team with Big Ten-type length and the Badgers weren’t quite able to measure up as they fell 60-53 in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Kohl Center.
Onome Akinbode-James, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had her first collegiate double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (4-3). She got 11 of those rebounds in the first half as Duke overcame a bumpy start to take a 30-19 lead.
“At the end of the first quarter it got down to the team that got on the glass and took better care of the ball,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I thought that’s how Duke got the lead.
“In the second quarter we didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball and taking care and priding ourselves in being able to rebound the ball. I thought we let our frustrations on the floor be a little bit contagious.
“James is somebody we saw in high school and I think she has an amazing upside. We allowed somebody to get really confident and it was from her getting 11 rebounds in the first half. I thought they fed off of that.”
The Badgers (6-2) jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead, but their offense hit a wall after that as they were outscored 33-11 over a 17-minute stretch as Duke opened up a 34-19 lead early in the third quarter.
“Duke’s a very good team, very lengthy and we just needed to rebound the ball better,” junior guard Kendra Van Leeuwen said. “Especially with pushing the ball in transition it all starts with the rebound and we need all five people on the floor boxing out at once and rebounding the ball.
“We didn’t get it inside as much as we wanted to and then we’ve just got to take care of the ball. If the zone collapses somebody else is going to be open and we’ve got to do a better job of finding them.”
The Badgers did make a run at the Blue Devils late in the third quarter with seven unanswered points to cut the deficit to 34-28. That run included a 3-pointer by junior Suzanne Gilreath that snapped a 0-for-10 start from beyond the arc for the Badgers. They finished the night 3-for-16 from 3-point range.
Duke slowed the UW charge and regained command of the game, opening up its biggest lead of the night, 54-36, with an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.
The Badgers went to a full-court press down the stretch and were able to flip the momentum as they outscored the Blue Devils 17-6 over the final four minutes to make the score more respectable.
“In the fourth quarter we finally played with the sense of urgency I wish we would’ve played with after the five-minute mark of the first quarter through the end of the third,” Tsipis said.
Senior Marsha Howard scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and also grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Freshman Imani Lewis had 11 points.
Tsipis experimented with various lineups throughout and said the competition for playing time will increase now with the return of Gilreath and freshman guard Jasmine Hale from injuries.
“We’re searching for some solutions offensively,” Tsipis said. “We just got Jasmine Hale and Suzanne Gilreath back. They’ve actually played in more games than they’ve had practices.
“As (Duke) went man and zone we were just trying to find some people who could make them pay. We need people who can play on both ends. We were searching for a lineup that we could be aggressive and rebound as well as be efficient on the offensive end.
“We’ve got to be able to do things that we did through the first six games on a consistent basis and in a better fashion than we did in the last two games. You’re going to see adjustments.”
DUKE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Odom 29 6-7 0-1 5 4 1 7 12
Akin.-James 29 6-12 2-2 14 4 0 1 14
Gorecki 37 5-17 3-3 4 2 2 2 14
Goodchild 35 3-9 0-0 1 2 4 2 7
Suggs 12 1-2 1-2 3 3 0 4 3
Craig 3 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 1 0
Treece 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Roma 8 1-3 1-1 2 1 0 1 3
Adams 18 2-4 0-0 0 0 1 0 5
Williams 23 1-3 0-0 5 5 1 1 2
Totals 25-58 7-9 38 22 9 2 60
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 25 1-4 1-3 0 4 0 3 3
Howard 33 6-11 5-5 10 3 0 5 17
Lewis 30 4-11 3-4 4 2 0 1 11
Van Leeuwen 26 1-4 2-4 2 1 2 3 4
Luehring 24 1-6 0-0 1 0 4 3 3
Laszewski 11 0-1 0-0 2 1 0 1 0
Beverley 22 2-6 0-0 0 0 2 2 4
Hale 15 1-4 3-7 4 4 1 2 5
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilreath 7 2-3 0-0 0 0 1 0 6
Totals 18-50 14-23 31 15 1 20 53
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Duke 9 21 8 22 — 60
Wisconsin 10 9 10 24 — 53
3-pointers — D 3-13 (Adams 1-3, Goodchild 1-4, Gorecki 1-6), W 3-16 (Gilreath 2-3, Luehring 1-6, Howard 0-1, Beverley 0-1, Hale 0-2, Karlis 0-3). Blocks — D 2 (Adams 2), W 3 (Howard 2, Karlis 1). Steals — D 9 (Odom 2, Akinbode-James 2, Goodchild 2, Suggs 1, Adams 1, Williams 1), W 9 (Karlis 3, Hale 3, Howard 2, Van Leeuwen 1). Field goal percentage — D .431, W .360. Free throw percentage — D .778, W .609. Att. — 3,483.