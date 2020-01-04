Badgers women's basketball team beats Penn State

Things didn’t look good for Imani Lewis when she hit the floor late in the first quarter, banging her right knee, and then going down again as she tried to make her way to the bench.
But as it turned out, that just added to the dramatics as Lewis returned to start the second quarter and went on to produce her fourth consecutive double-double with a career-high 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team to a 71-65 victory over Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
As Lewis was being tended to by trainer Deb Yenser, there was no doubt she would get back in the game.
“I wanted to win the game so bad,” said Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who is averaging 20 points and 13.7 rebounds in Big Ten play. “I told Deb, ‘I’m fine.’ She said, ‘I know you’re in pain,’ but I said, ‘I’m fine,’ because I just wanted to do everything I could and give everything I had for us to win this game. I know my team needed me as much as I needed them.”
While Lewis certainly did her share, she received plenty of support from her teammates. Junior guard Niya Beverley scored a career-high 19 points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter; freshman Sydney Hilliard had 13 points and six steals; and senior Abby Laszewski overcame some early struggles to hit three consecutive field goals at a crucial time in the fourth quarter as the Badgers (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) fought off a Penn State rally.
“Are there areas that we can execute better? Absolutely,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But I loved the fight in our team. There were moments where things didn’t go the way that we wanted, but I’m really proud of how different people stepped up.”
After leading by as many as nine points in the second quarter, the Badgers saw the Lady Lions storm back and take their only lead of the game 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Anna Camden with 7:25 left in the game.
But Laszewski scored off a pass from Beverley to start a 6-0 run to give UW some breathing room.
Penn State (6-8, 0-3), led by junior Kamaria McDaniel’s 23 points, had one more charge, cutting the lead to 60-59 with just over 4 minutes left.
But the Badgers answered with an 8-0 run, with Lewis scoring the first six, including four from the foul line. She added two more free throws in the final seconds, finishing 11-for-14 from the line as she took advantage of drawing 10 fouls.
“Free throws are something I’ve really tried to work on,” said Lewis, who Tsipis noted was in the Kohl Center at 9:15 a.m. shooting free throws.
But her main concentration has been on rebounding, where she’s tied for first in the Big Ten after the first three conference games.
“It’s just the will to rebound,” she said. “Coach always tells us we have to rebound, we have to outwork the other team. You can’t teach anybody how to rebound, that’s just something you want to do and you have to do. This year my mindset is just rebound, rebound, rebound.”
The Badgers were outrebounded 44-40 but they made up for it by committing eight fewer turnovers.
That figured to be a key area against the high-pressure, full-court attacking style that first-year coach Carolyn Kieger has brought to Penn State from Marquette.
After succumbing to similar pressure in losing their Big Ten opener to Rutgers, the Badgers were determined not to let it happen again, though they did falter at times.
The key was to stay relaxed against the pressure, Hilliard said.
“I think sometimes we try to speed up the game and speed up what we know a little bit too much,” she said.
Beverley added it also required a competitive mindset, a point that was driven by Tsipis.
“Coach made a good point that we all have to want the ball,” said Beverley, who committed just two turnovers while handling much of the ballhandling duties. “When he said that, we all knew we had to step up and be there for each other.”