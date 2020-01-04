Badgers women's basketball team beats Penn State

“Are there areas that we can execute better? Absolutely,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But I loved the fight in our team. There were moments where things didn’t go the way that we wanted, but I’m really proud of how different people stepped up.”

After leading by as many as nine points in the second quarter, the Badgers saw the Lady Lions storm back and take their only lead of the game 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Anna Camden with 7:25 left in the game.

But Laszewski scored off a pass from Beverley to start a 6-0 run to give UW some breathing room.

Penn State (6-8, 0-3), led by junior Kamaria McDaniel’s 23 points, had one more charge, cutting the lead to 60-59 with just over 4 minutes left.

But the Badgers answered with an 8-0 run, with Lewis scoring the first six, including four from the foul line. She added two more free throws in the final seconds, finishing 11-for-14 from the line as she took advantage of drawing 10 fouls.

“Free throws are something I’ve really tried to work on,” said Lewis, who Tsipis noted was in the Kohl Center at 9:15 a.m. shooting free throws.

But her main concentration has been on rebounding, where she’s tied for first in the Big Ten after the first three conference games.