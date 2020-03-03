Badgers women's basketball sophomore Imani Lewis on All-Big Ten second team
UW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Imani Lewis photo

UW's Imani Lewis started 30 games as a freshman last season and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin sophomore forward Imani Lewis earned All-Big Ten second-team honors by the media, and was named honorable mention by league coaches, the conference announced Monday.

In addition, senior forward Abby Laszewski earned honorable mention honors from the media and senior guard Suzanne Gilreath was named a Big Ten sportsmanship honoree.

It marked the second straight All-Big Ten honor for Lewis, who was honorable mention in 2019.

Lewis leads the Big Ten with 12 double-doubles and averages a team-high 14.3 points per game. In conference play, Lewis ranks second in the Big Ten in points (15.3) and rebounds (9.5).

Laszewski is UW’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points with 6.4 rebounds. Gilreath leads the Badgers with 43 3-pointers.

The Badgers (11-18) are the No. 12 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament and will face No. 13-seed Illinois (11-18) on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

