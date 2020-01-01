Badgers women's basketball recruit Halle Douglass not satisfied with MVP effort in tournament

"They are a really quick team and did a great job of getting to the basket," Lake Forest coach Kyle Wilhelm said of the Wildkits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Molly Fisher hit a 12-footer baseline shot at the buzzer Saturday to beat Benet 45-44 in the semifinals.

But Fisher, a junior guard, did not attempt a shot against Evanston. She suffered a shoulder injury with 2:47 left in the second quarter and would not return.

That further limited Lake Forest's small rotation, plus put added ballhandling and scoring responsibility on an already overwhelmed Douglass.

"I wanted to get into the championship game, to win it all, but I didn't know if we could do that," Douglass said. "Beating Benet was probably the highlight of our year. That was an awesome win for us.

"Losing to Evanston will help us. We have to learn from it. We're not as good we need to be yet. It really showed us we can play with the best like we did with Benet."

Midway through the third quarter Monday, Douglass had accounted for 15 of the Scouts' first 20 points.

The Wildkits' pressured Douglass all game and repeatedly dumped the ball inside to senior center Ambrea Gentle to make Douglass work on defense.