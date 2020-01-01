Badgers women's basketball recruit Halle Douglass not satisfied with MVP effort in tournament

Lake Forest's Halle Douglass wasn't ready to show a glimmer of happiness in the immediate aftermath of Monday's game.
The senior point guard avoided smiling or showing any form of satisfaction right after a 55-37 defeat to Evanston in the Montini Christmas Tournament championship game in Lombard.
Afterward, Douglass grudgingly accepted the MVP award, walking to half court to receive the prize before quickly handing it off to her coaches sitting on the bench.
It wasn't until Douglass had to take pictures with the rest of the players for the all-tournament team that she finally relented and cracked a few smiles.
"We're not at the level to win all these games," Douglass said. "We have to get better."
The Wisconsin recruit put on her customary do-it-all show for Lake Forest (13-3) against the Wildkits (12-1), scoring a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds, six blocked shots, four steals and three assists.
Outside of the 6-foot-2 Douglass, however, the Scouts lacked the ballhandling and another sufficient threat in the post to combat Evanston's interior size and host of talented guards.
The Scouts played at a high level for three games in the tourney before wearing down against Evanston.
"They are a really quick team and did a great job of getting to the basket," Lake Forest coach Kyle Wilhelm said of the Wildkits.
You have free articles remaining.
Molly Fisher hit a 12-footer baseline shot at the buzzer Saturday to beat Benet 45-44 in the semifinals.
But Fisher, a junior guard, did not attempt a shot against Evanston. She suffered a shoulder injury with 2:47 left in the second quarter and would not return.
That further limited Lake Forest's small rotation, plus put added ballhandling and scoring responsibility on an already overwhelmed Douglass.
"I wanted to get into the championship game, to win it all, but I didn't know if we could do that," Douglass said. "Beating Benet was probably the highlight of our year. That was an awesome win for us.
"Losing to Evanston will help us. We have to learn from it. We're not as good we need to be yet. It really showed us we can play with the best like we did with Benet."
Midway through the third quarter Monday, Douglass had accounted for 15 of the Scouts' first 20 points.
The Wildkits' pressured Douglass all game and repeatedly dumped the ball inside to senior center Ambrea Gentle to make Douglass work on defense.
The 6-2 Gentle, a Southwest Missouri recruit, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Kayla Henning led the way with 17 points.
Wilhelm said the four-game tournament will help his team come playoff time.
"Overall, it was good for us," Wilhelm said. "If you would've told me we would've gone 3-1 and beat Benet, that's a win for us. Our kids had an unbelievable tournament."