It’s not often that a basketball team gets more rebounds than points, but the University of Wisconsin women’s team pulled off that trick Tuesday night.
Not only did the Badgers dominate the backboards against Marshall, but they also made sure there were a lot of rebounds to be had by missing a lot of shots.
But despite shooting a season-low 29.6 percent, the Badgers, coming off losses to Arkansas and Duke, took command in the second quarter and then pulled away down the stretch for a 67-49 non-conference victory over the Thundering Herd at the Kohl Center.
They held an even larger margin on the boards, 68-42, as freshman Imani Lewis hauled down 14 rebounds and senior Marsha Howard grabbed 11.
Of course, many of those came on their own misses, as the two primary inside players for the Badgers combined to shoot 5-for-32 from the floor, most from right around the basket.
“I think at times they were trying too hard,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I try to look at the positive part. In the spirit of the Sweet 16 for our volleyball team, they played a little volleyball at times rebounding it.”
While the Badgers (7-2) struggled to finish around the basket, they were unusually successful shooting from beyond the arc. The worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten Conference at 25.5 percent coming into the night, the Badgers shot 8-for-19 (42.1 percent) against the Herd (3-5).
Junior Suzanne Gilreath shot 4-for-9 on 3-pointers, with three in the first half, to finish with 12 points, sharing team scoring honors with redshirt senior Kelly Karlis, who hit two 3-pointers in the second half.
“I thought Sue was the catalyst in the first half, especially the second quarter, stretching their defense,” Tsipis said. “She kind of passed the baton over to Kelly. Both of her threes, there was no hesitation.”
Gilreath missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury and struggled to find her shot in the first few games back. But in the past two games against Duke and Marshall she’s 6-for-10 on 3-pointers.
“It definitely feels great being back,” Gilreath said. “I’m just getting my flow back, staying in the gym getting my reps. My teammates allowed me to have those shots and it’s just being ready to shoot when the ball gets to me.”
After scoring in double figures in two of the first three games, Karlis has struggled with her shot. Over the previous five games she averaged just 3.8 points, shooting 21 percent overall (6-for-29) and 12.5 percent from 3-point range (2-for-16).
But she hit back-to-back 3-pointers, one late in the third period and the other early in the fourth, after Marshall had pulled to within 42-37. Karlis followed that second 3-pointer with a fast-break basket to cap off a 10-2 run that stretched the Badgers’ lead to 52-39.
“I have to give credit to my teammates because they’ve been helping me mentally through the past couple weeks getting back in the flow of things,” Karlis said. “My coaches never tell me not to shoot, so I keep that in my mind to keep scoring.
“It actually felt really good today because I’ve been struggling with my shot for a little bit. To make two today back-to-back, it felt great.”
While Tsipis is always glad to see his team rebound effectively, especially on the offensive boards where it had a 31-12 advantage, he’d like to see those efforts converted into points. Howard had seven offensive rebounds and Lewis six.
“After the first quarter I thought we did a good job rebounding the basketball,” he said. “The next step in that is being more efficient.
“I think we’ll see a couple times they tried to be too perfect with the basketball, instead of just going up and having two shoulders square to the backboard and getting it up high off the glass and just letting the basketball do its job.”
Marshall was led by senior Shayna Gore and redshirt senior Taylor Porter with 16 points each, although the Herd shot just 25.4 percent (16-for-63) as a team.
“I thought we did a better job on the defensive end for longer stretches of time,” Tsipis said. “We never want a team to just rely on a team missing shots.”
Richardson out
Redshirt senior Lexy Richardson will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that will require surgery, Tsipis said. Richardson, a 5-9 guard from Verona, was a walk-on who started out as a manager before joining the team in 2015 and earning a scholarship last season.
She injured her knee in the season opener. She scored 19 points in 30 games as a Badger.
Richardson becomes the third player sidelined for the season by a knee injury, joining freshman Carmen Backes and junior Courtney Fredrickson.
MARSHALL
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Pearson 8 0-2 0-0 4 2 2 1 0
Porter 29 6-12 1-1 8 4 1 3 16
Gore 33 5-14 2-2 1 2 1 3 16
Brooks 25 0-10 0-0 4 1 1 2 0
Mayo 33 2-10 1-2 2 1 3 0 7
Clemons 9 0-2 1-2 4 3 0 1 1
Saintigene 20 2-7 0-2 6 4 0 1 4
Roper 16 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 1 2
Sivils 20 0-3 3-4 4 0 1 0 3
Vucetic 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Driver 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Toney 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Adkins 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 16-63 8-13 42 18 9 13 49
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 29 5-8 0-2 6 1 3 3 12
Howard 32 3-20 1-4 11 1 0 2 7
Lewis 26 2-12 7-10 14 1 1 1 11
Van Leeuwen 30 1-9 0-0 6 0 6 1 2
Hale 9 1-5 0-0 3 1 0 2 2
Gilreath 20 4-9 0-0 2 3 0 0 12
Luehring 16 3-8 0-0 3 3 1 2 7
Laszewski 11 2-3 1-2 6 0 0 2 5
Beverley 22 2-5 2-3 6 0 1 0 7
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Crowley 1 1-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 2
Mueller 1 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 24-81 11-21 68 10 12 13 67
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Marshall 13 10 14 12 — 49
Wisconsin 13 21 13 20 — 67
3-pointers — M 9-29 (Gore 4-8, Porter 3-5, Mayo 2-7, Pearson 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Sivils 0-1), W 8-19 (Gilreath 4-7, Karlis 2-2, Beverley 1-1, Luehring 1-6, Hale 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-2). Blocks — M 7 (Saintigene 3, Brooks 2, Clemons 1, Roper 1), W 9 (Leszewski 4, Howard 2, Lewis 2, Karlis 1). Steals — M 5 (Gore 2, Mayo 2, Brooks 1), W 9 (Howard 2, Gilreath 2, Karlis 1, Lewis 1, Luehring 1, Beverley 1, Bragg 1). Field goal percentage — M .254, W .296. Free throw percentage — M .615, W .524. Att. — 2,837.