Badgers women's basketball loses to Iowa for 22nd straight time

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The trend lines weren’t very encouraging for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

Heading into Sunday’s game against Iowa, the Badgers had lost 21 consecutive games to the Hawkeyes, who were riding a 33-game winning streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Those streaks were extended by one as the Badgers trailed throughout and fell to the No. 17 Hawkeyes 97-71 before a crowd of 9,506.

Unlike their first meeting this season when the Badgers led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before losing 85-78, Iowa scored on its first possession and never looked back. The 26-point margin Sunday was the second-largest for Iowa in its 22-game streak against UW.

Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points to lead four Hawkeyes in double figures, including former Monona Grove athlete McKenna Warnock, who had 20 points. Warnock hit four 3-pointers as she finished two points shy of her season high.

Sophomore Imani Lewis had her 11th double-double of the season for UW with 17 points and 12 rebounds, scoring 13 of those points in the second half. Freshman Sydney Hilliard was the only other Badger in double figures with 10 points.