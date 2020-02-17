Badgers women's basketball loses to Iowa for 22nd straight time

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The trend lines weren’t very encouraging for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Heading into Sunday’s game against Iowa, the Badgers had lost 21 consecutive games to the Hawkeyes, who were riding a 33-game winning streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Those streaks were extended by one as the Badgers trailed throughout and fell to the No. 17 Hawkeyes 97-71 before a crowd of 9,506.
Unlike their first meeting this season when the Badgers led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before losing 85-78, Iowa scored on its first possession and never looked back. The 26-point margin Sunday was the second-largest for Iowa in its 22-game streak against UW.
Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points to lead four Hawkeyes in double figures, including former Monona Grove athlete McKenna Warnock, who had 20 points. Warnock hit four 3-pointers as she finished two points shy of her season high.
Sophomore Imani Lewis had her 11th double-double of the season for UW with 17 points and 12 rebounds, scoring 13 of those points in the second half. Freshman Sydney Hilliard was the only other Badger in double figures with 10 points.
The Badgers trailed 25-10 late in the first quarter and the closest they got after that was six points on two occasions in the second period.
Iowa led 51-38 at halftime and stretched that lead to as many as 19 points in the third quarter. UW got within 11 points in the fourth period only to see the Hawkeyes finish on a 17-2 run that included the last 12 points of the game.
“When you’re on the road and you put yourself in a hole like we did in the first quarter, it takes so much energy and effort,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “For them to have three kids with 19 or more says a lot. We had some defensive breakdowns.”
The Hawkeyes shot 55 percent from the field, while the Badgers hit just 34 percent of their shots.
“Kids have to understand that if your shot’s not going from the outside, you’ve got to find another way to be able to help us,” Tsipis said. “You can’t just keep taking jumpers and hope they go in. That’s across the board. I felt like we settled.”
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 21 2-9 3-5 6 3 0 1 7
Lewis 29 6-15 5-6 12 3 0 1 17
Van Leeuwen 22 3-5 2-4 4 2 2 0 8
Beverley 29 2-7 4-4 1 2 3 1 9
Hilliard 32 5-12 0-2 2 2 3 4 10
Pospisilova 12 2-5 0-0 2 2 0 1 6
Fredrickson 14 0-8 0-0 2 1 1 0 0
Gilreath 17 2-5 0-0 0 1 1 0 6
Stapleton 11 3-4 2-3 5 2 0 1 8
Stauffacher 8 0-2 0-0 2 1 0 1 0
Bragg 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Luehring 2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 25-74 16-24 40 19 10 12 71
IOWA
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Ollinger 19 1-5 0-0 10 4 1 2 2
Czinano 27 8-11 3-4 8 1 0 3 19
Ma. Meyer 30 4-7 2-2 4 2 3 3 13
Sevillian 24 1-4 0-0 1 2 2 3 2
Doyle 33 7-14 7-10 5 4 5 2 22
Warnock 24 6-8 4-4 5 3 3 0 20
Marshall 14 3-4 0-0 2 1 3 0 8
Sanders 7 1-1 0-0 0 2 3 0 2
Taiwo 7 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Cook 4 1-2 3-4 4 1 1 0 5
Martin 8 1-4 0-0 0 0 0 0 2
Me. Meyer 2 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2
Valino Ramos 2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 34-62 19-24 42 20 21 14 97
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 16 22 20 13 — 71
Iowa 28 23 23 23 — 97
3-pointers — W 5-16 (Pospisilova 2-4, Gilreath 2-4, Beverley 1-3, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Stauffacher 0-1, Hilliard 0-2), I 10-22 (Warnock 4-5, Ma. Meyer 3-4, Marshall 2-3, Doyle 1-4, Taiwo 0-1, Martin 0-2, Sevillian 0-3). Blocks — W 2 (Laszewski, Stapleton 1), I 5 (Ollinger 2, Warnock 2, Ma. Meyer 1). Steals — W 4 (Laszewski, Van Leeuwen 1, Hilliard 1, Gilreath 1), I 7 (Doyle 2, Warnock 2, Sanders 2, Sevillian 1). Field goal percentage — W .338, I .548. Free throw percentage — W .667, I .792. Att. — 9,506.