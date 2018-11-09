It was like Badgerball 2.0.
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team broke out its up-tempo attack, shades of the program’s heyday under Jane Albright, in breezing to a 76-41 victory over Winthrop in its regular-season opener Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
The game featured three double-doubles — the first since 1996 in the Albright era — with senior Marsha Howard leading the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Courtney Fredrickson had 14 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Imani Lewis 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Abby Laszewski nearly made it a quartet, coming up two points short to go along with her 10 boards.
The Badgers grabbed 71 rebounds, the second-most in program history, coming up three short of the mark set in 1982 against Western Illinois.
Coach Jonathan Tsipis, who hasn’t had the depth to play at a fast pace in his first two seasons at UW, was pleased with the way his guards pushed the ball and his bigs got up and down the court.
“I thought our posts did a better job of rim-running today,” Tsipis said. “They ran the floor and got in good positions to attack, post up and flash. It’s not just the point guards. Kendra (Van Leeuwen) did a great job and got us into some early offense between transition and before we set something. It’s something we work on every day.
“We tell the posts you may not get a rim run for seven, eight, nine times but you’ve got to keep running with that same sense of urgency.”
Howard, who came up one short of her career high in rebounds, thinks the team can flourish at the quicker pace. Part of that is the increased perimeter threat from newcomers Kelly Karlis and Alex Luehring.
“I do believe that it fits our game and it puts a lot of pressure on them defensively,” Howard said. “Whether they’re going to sit low and take the post players who are sitting in the paint, running the floor, or space out on our shooters, who we have all around the perimeter. Either or, we’re trying to convert with points on our end.”
Fredrickson, Karlis and Luehring each hit two 3-pointers to lead the outside attack, although Tsipis wasn’t especially pleased with the 29.2 percent success rate from beyond the arc (7-for-24).
“Twenty-four 3s are too many,” he said. “We’re continuing to work that balance of getting the ball in the paint, being able to kick it out, (and learn) what’s a good 3 and what’s a quick one in the offense.”
Fredrickson, who plays both inside and out, also thinks the fast pace fits the team’s personnel this season.
“I like it,” she said. “Especially this year, I feel like we have a lot of threats, a lot of people who can play a lot of positions. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense when we have shooters on the wing and we have Marsha and Abby as posts running right down the middle. They have to really sprint back and get to each one of us because we have a lot of threats that can score.”
One of the side effects of that fast pace — as fans who were around for the Badgerball era can attest — can be an abundance of turnovers. The Badgers committed 22 of them, to match their number of assists. Van Leeuwen equaled her career high with 10 assists.
“You have to sometimes understand that when you play fast and they get everybody back you can’t play at a chaotic pace then,” Tsipis said. “There are ones we talked about that we can live with that are forcing the pace. But when it’s five-on-five and they’ve locked in their defense, whether it’s man or zone, there’s definitely ones we can take away.
“There’s going to be a learning curve. Everybody can do a better job. The 22 assists are great but you don’t want a one-to-one ratio.”
The margin of victory would’ve been even greater had the Badgers been able to make their free throws. They missed their first 12 attempts from the line — and two more tries were negated by lane violations — and finished just 3-for-16. Lewis, who missed her first six foul shots, finally broke the string by making two with just over three minutes left in the game, inspiring the loudest cheer of the night.
“You never hope that the crowd is cheering for a made free throw in the fourth quarter,” Tsipis said.
WINTHROP
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Nwabudu 30 2-10 2-2 5 4 1 2 6
Buckley 32 2-6 2-2 1 1 4 4 6
Riley 19 2-6 0-0 3 3 0 2 4
Hagaman 12 2-7 0-1 2 1 0 2 4
Whitfield 50 2-13 4-4 6 2 0 1 8
Langstaff 58 3-9 1-4 3 1 2 4 7
Jamison 11 0-5 0-0 0 2 0 0 0
Cowan 10 0-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 0
Anderson 2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Coello Perez 26 2-4 0-0 6 2 0 1 6
Totals 15-64 9-13 30 17 7 16 41
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 20 4-7 0-0 2 3 2 0 10
Howard 22 9-14 0-1 14 1 1 5 18
Fredrickson 28 6-17 0-0 11 1 1 3 14
Lewis 21 4-7 2-8 11 1 1 2 10
Van Leeuwen 24 1-4 0-0 3 2 10 3 2
Laszewski 14 4-9 0-1 10 0 0 1 8
Richardson 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 16 0-1 0-0 2 0 2 2 0
Beverley 21 2-6 0-2 3 0 3 3 5
Crowley 4 1-2 1-2 1 0 0 0 3
Mueller 11 0-2 0-2 4 1 0 2 0
Luehring 20 2-8 0-0 3 0 2 1 6
Totals 33-78 3-16 71 9 22 22 76
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Winthrop 9 6 14 12 — 41
Wisconsin 17 18 19 22 — 76
3-pointers — Win 2-13 (Coello Perez 2-3, Anderson 0-1, Langstaff 0-1, Whitfield 0-1, Jamison 0-2, Cowan 0-2, Hagaman 0-3), Wis 7-24 (Fredrickson 2-5, Karlis 2-5, Luehring 2-7, Beverley 1-2, Crowley 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Bragg 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-2). Blocks — Win 4 (Nwabudu 2, Riley 1, Langstaff 1), Wis 4 (Howard, Fredrickson, Van Leeuwen, Laszewski 1). Steals — Win 14 (Nwabudu 3, Whitfield 3, Langstaff 3, Coello Perez 3, Buckley 1, Cowan 1), Wis 7 (Van Leeuwen 2, Karlis 1, Howard 1, Fredrickson 1, Bragg 1, Luehring 1). Field goal percentage — Win .324, Wis .423. Free throw percentage — Win .692, Wis .188. Att. — 3,102.