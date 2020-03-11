Badgers women's basketball forward Courtney Fredrickson enters transfer portal

The final chapter of Courtney Fredrickson’s star-crossed basketball career will be written somewhere other than at the University of Wisconsin.
Fredrickson, whose career was interrupted for 14 months by a serious knee injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to finish her career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
“I just felt that I’ve had a great run, a great four years here at Wisconsin, and it was time for a change,” said Fredrickson. “No knocks, nothing against Wisconsin. Nothing happened. I just thought it was an opportune time for a change and I had the ability to do that with a grad transfer.”
Fredrickson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, started for most of her first two seasons at UW but then suffered the “terrible triad” — a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee — in the second game last season at UW-Milwaukee.
She returned to action in January and averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games in limited playing time.
You have free articles remaining.
She said she and coach Jonathan Tsipis had discussed the possibility of a grad transfer a couple weeks ago but she didn’t decide for sure until after the Badgers’ season ended in the Big Ten tournament.
“It was very difficult to make the choice to go elsewhere and leave the place that has had such a big impact on you,” she said. “I grew a lot as a person, on and off the court. I was surrounded by the best possible teammates and made some of the greatest friends here at Wisconsin.”
Fredrickson entered the transfer portal late Friday and woke up to multiple emails on Saturday. And the number of contacts has continued to grow.
Fredrickson, who is looking to pursue a master’s degree in sports marketing or administration, said her priorities include location, being part of a winning program and opportunity for playing time at her preferred position on the wing.
Fredrickson said she’s had conversations with about five coaches and has exchanged messages with numerous others. She may schedule some visits next week during spring break.
“It’s really exciting and it’s really weird to be in the recruiting process again,” she said. “It’s definitely different but it’s going to be fun to decide where my new chapter is.”