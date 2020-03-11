Badgers women's basketball forward Courtney Fredrickson enters transfer portal

The final chapter of Courtney Fredrickson’s star-crossed basketball career will be written somewhere other than at the University of Wisconsin.

Fredrickson, whose career was interrupted for 14 months by a serious knee injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to finish her career elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

“I just felt that I’ve had a great run, a great four years here at Wisconsin, and it was time for a change,” said Fredrickson. “No knocks, nothing against Wisconsin. Nothing happened. I just thought it was an opportune time for a change and I had the ability to do that with a grad transfer.”

Fredrickson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, started for most of her first two seasons at UW but then suffered the “terrible triad” — a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee — in the second game last season at UW-Milwaukee.

She returned to action in January and averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games in limited playing time.

She said she and coach Jonathan Tsipis had discussed the possibility of a grad transfer a couple weeks ago but she didn’t decide for sure until after the Badgers’ season ended in the Big Ten tournament.