Badgers upset No. 12 Ohio State in women's basketball

Forwards Imani Lewis and Sara Stapleton had double-doubles as the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team stunned 12th-ranked Ohio State 75-70 Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Lewis, a junior, had game highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds while sophomore Stapleton had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers, who took the lead for good in the second quarter en route to their second victory in four games.

Sydney Hilliard scored 13 points and Estella Moschkau had 10 points for the Badgers (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten Conference).

The Buckeyes (12-3, 8-3) twice pulled even in the final 5 minutes, the last time on Tanaya Beacham's bucket with 4:26 left. A Lewis free throw put the Badgers back in the front 67-66. Two Hilliard free throws and a Lewis layup made it 71-66 with 2:19 to go.

This story will be updated.