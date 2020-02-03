Badgers' Sydney Hilliard named Big Ten women's basketball freshman of week

The University of Wisconsin's Sydney Hilliard was honored as the Big Ten Conference's women's basketball freshman of the week on Monday.
Hilliard, a 5-foot-11 guard from Monroe, shared the award with Minnesota's Jasmine Powell.
Hilliard averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with a .520 field-goal percentage as the Badgers split two conference games last week. UW lost in overtime at Indiana on Thursday and won at Illinois on Sunday.
Hilliard scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting vs. Indiana. She had eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds vs. Illinois.
The Badgers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) play Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center.