Badgers say goodbye to seniors Kendra Van Leeuwen, Abby Laszewski, Suzanne Gilreath and Grace Mueller

“It’s a group that came in and believed and understands the process. It maybe hasn’t gotten them exactly where they exactly thought but the one thing I know is that all five of those kids are going to be highly successful because of their work ethic and their belief.”

While their efforts haven’t translated to as many wins as desired, each of the three seniors who have played consistently have left their mark in the UW record book. Laszewski ranks third in career field goal percentage (.519) and fourth in blocked shots (123) with a chance to move up one more spot. Van Leeuwen is fourth in assists (428) and Gilreath, despite starting just 11 times in 115 games, is fourth in 3-pointers made (210).

As they prepare to move on to their next chapters in life, they won’t measure their experience at UW with statistics, either good or bad.

“I’d say that my experience here at Wisconsin really helped me grow into who I am today,” said Van Leeuwen, who has started all but two of her 121 games. “There were ups and downs but through it all it showed me how strong you can be and how strong you can be with the people around you supporting you.”