Badgers say goodbye to seniors Kendra Van Leeuwen, Abby Laszewski, Suzanne Gilreath and Grace Mueller

This year’s senior class for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team won’t be the first group to complete its eligibility without having the opportunity to play in a postseason tournament.
But it is optimistic that it just might be one of the last to miss out on that experience.
The Badgers will honor four graduating seniors — Kendra Van Leeuwen, Abby Laszewski, Suzanne Gilreath and Grace Mueller — in Senior Day festivities Saturday in connection with the final home game against No. 18 Northwestern (23-3, 13-2 Big Ten). Joining them will be junior walk-on Kara Crowley, who is graduating in three years.
With two games left in the regular season and one guaranteed in the Big Ten tournament, the senior class has a cumulative 44-77 overall record (.364) and a Big Ten mark of 12-56 (.176).
That is not what any of them anticipated when they signed on to become Badgers four years ago, determined to help turn around a struggling program.
That remains a work in progress as the Badgers (11-16, 3-13) will see their NCAA tournament drought extend to nine years.
“I definitely wish we had been able to go to the postseason but it is what it is,” said Laszewski, who has enjoyed a breakout senior season. “We haven’t had the opportunity and there’s not much I can change about it now. Give it a few more years. If what we went through now pays off in the future it will all be worth it.
“I think it’s important to realize how much it has changed since I’ve been here. The whole team and the culture has done a full 180. It’s definitely different and I think it’s going in the right direction. You want kids that are going to buy into that and you want kids that really want to come like Wisconsin, just like I did. I think that’s the biggest thing in building a culture, you want kids who want to go to school here and work hard and hopefully build the program.”
This class learned quickly that things don’t always go as planned. Laszewski, Gilreath and Mueller originally were part of a five-person class recruited by former coach Bobbie Kelsey. That group also included Courtney Fredrickson, who redshirted last year after suffering a knee injury and will be back next season, and Gabby Gregory, who transferred to Austin Peay after one season.
But Kelsey was fired after the 2015-16 season and replaced by Jonathan Tsipis, who added to the class by bringing in Van Leeuwen, who had planned to play for him at George Washington.
“It’s a group of seniors that has taken a lot of pride in changing the culture and moving things forward,” Tsipis said. “Sometimes that’s done statistically, sometimes that’s done behind the scenes.
“It’s a group that came in and believed and understands the process. It maybe hasn’t gotten them exactly where they exactly thought but the one thing I know is that all five of those kids are going to be highly successful because of their work ethic and their belief.”
While their efforts haven’t translated to as many wins as desired, each of the three seniors who have played consistently have left their mark in the UW record book. Laszewski ranks third in career field goal percentage (.519) and fourth in blocked shots (123) with a chance to move up one more spot. Van Leeuwen is fourth in assists (428) and Gilreath, despite starting just 11 times in 115 games, is fourth in 3-pointers made (210).
As they prepare to move on to their next chapters in life, they won’t measure their experience at UW with statistics, either good or bad.
“I’d say that my experience here at Wisconsin really helped me grow into who I am today,” said Van Leeuwen, who has started all but two of her 121 games. “There were ups and downs but through it all it showed me how strong you can be and how strong you can be with the people around you supporting you.”
All four seniors are on schedule to graduate in May. While Mueller’s basketball days were cut short by injuries, the other three hope to continue to play professionally overseas, or in Van Leeuwen’s case perhaps in her native Canada, where she’s competed with various national teams.
“I’m not ready to say goodbye to basketball,” Laszewski said.
Ditto for Gilreath. “I love the game and I know I have so much more to pursue,” she said.
And when their playing days are finally over, they all are prepared for what comes next.
Laszewski will graduate with a degree in retail and consumer behavior and hopes to perhaps work in sports marketing. Van Leeuwen, whose career goals are wide open, has a double major in marketing and operation technology management plus a certificate in supply chain management. Gilreath’s degree is in communication arts with a minor in sports communications. She aspires to work in the sports media in some capacity. Mueller’s majors are legal studies and psychology with a certificate in criminal justice. Her ambition is to be a special agent, ideally with the FBI.
Wherever they go from here, they know they will always be connected by their shared experience as Badgers.
“I love the five seniors and we’ve created a bond for a lifetime,” Gilreath said. “We came in together, we’ve been through the same adversity and we’ve come so far. I’m so proud of us and I know we’re all going to do great things.”