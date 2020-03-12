Badgers' Niya Beverley announces plan to transfer

The second player in a week has declared her intention to leave the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program.

Niya Beverley, a three-year starter, announced Thursday she plans to transfer to another school for her final season of competition.

“I want to thank Coach (Jonathan) Tsipis, his amazing staff and my teammates for welcoming me for three years at the University of Wisconsin,” Beverley wrote on Twitter. “After talking with my family, I felt that it was in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career at a different university. I am truly thankful for the friendships that I made and the constant support of badger nation during my time in Madison.”

Beverley, a 5-foot-7 point guard from Laurel, Maryland, averaged 7.8 points and 2.6 assists per game this season, starting 21 of 30 games after recovering from an off-season injury.

In three seasons at UW, she averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 assists in 90 games, starting in 75 of them. Beverley improved her shooting ability through her career, going from six 3-pointers as a freshman to 21 as a sophomore and 31 as a junior. Her free percentage improved from .511 as a freshman to .737 this season.

Beverley’s departure comes in the wake of redshirt junior Courtney Fredrickson’s announcement last Friday that she was leaving as a graduate transfer.

