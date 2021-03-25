Badgers may hire women's basketball coach Friday

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program will likely have a new leader Friday.

According to the agenda for a UW System Board of Regents Executive Committee meeting set for Friday, the group will consider an employment and compensation agreement for a women’s basketball coach.

UW fired coach Jonathan Tsipis on March 9 after the 67-42 to Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Tsipis posted a 50-99 overall record (.336) with a 14-74 mark (.189) in Big Ten play over five seasons.

Tsipis' salary was $646,368.32 in fiscal year 2020.

Following Tsipis' dismissal, junior forward Imani Lewis entered the NCAA transfer portal. Last season, Lewis was second on the team at 15 points per game and had a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches.

