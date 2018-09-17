Two future members of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team made official visits to the campus over the weekend and five other prospects made unofficial visits.
The official visits were by 2019 commits Sara Stapleton, a 6-foot-3 post player from Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Minnesota, and Tara Stauffacher, a 5-11 wing from Beaver Dam.
They were the first two players to commit for the 2019 recruiting class, which has since grown to include point guard Sydney Hilliard of Monroe and wing Julie Pospisilova of Prague, Czech Republic. They are expected to sign national letters of intent in November.
Stapleton averaged 12 points and eight rebounds as a junior last year for Centennial, while Stauffacher averaged 10.5 points in helping Beaver Dam to its second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title.
Brooke Schramek, a 6-2 forward from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois, who was the first commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, was among five players making unofficial visits.
Others making unofficial visits were 2020 prospects Natalie McNeal, a 5-7 guard from Germantown, and Emma Laszewski, a 6-3 forward from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and 2021 recruits Erin Lamb, a 6-2 forward from Stewartville, Minnesota, and Kendall Moriarty, a 6-foot guard from Wheaton, Illinois.
McNeal averaged 17.8 points as a sophomore at Germantown. Laszewski, sister of current Badger Abby, averaged 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for Benjamin High School.
Lamb, who also is a standout volleyball player, averaged 21.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks as a freshman and has already surpassed 1,000 points in her prep career. Moriarty was a teammate of Schramek at Benet Academy and is considered among the top guard prospects in Illinois.