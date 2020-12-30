Badgers guard Sydney Hilliard's scoring shoots up after working on her shot

“My dad worked with me a lot just trying to get more consistent with the mid-range and getting more comfortable with the physicality that comes with Big Ten play. I really wanted to work on range and continually trying to get more comfortable with my shot. And I was always working on getting through contact with my dad being physical with me in the lane so hopefully I’ll get to the free throw line.”

Through the first five games of a stop-and-start season that work has paid big dividends as Hilliard leads the Badgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), averaging 23 points, tied for third best in the conference. Heading into Thursday’s game at No. 16 Michigan (5-0, 0-0), she ranks fifth in the conference in shooting percentage (.613), fourth in assists (5.8) and second in minutes played (35.7).

“It’s real exciting to see all my hard work that I’ve put in throughout the year finally start to show a little bit,” Hilliard said.

Coach Jonathan Tsipis could see some of that progress in videos of her shooting sessions he had Hilliard send him periodically. But that was only a hint of what he saw when she returned to campus for workouts in the summer. And it wasn’t just her shot that had a different look.