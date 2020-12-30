Badgers guard Sydney Hilliard's scoring shoots up after working on her shot

It was just like old times for Sydney Hilliard.
Heading home to Monroe in March to spend the COVID-19 quarantine following her freshman season with the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, Hilliard brought along a sizable to-do list and a fierce determination to improve on many facets of her game.
With nearly all facilities shut down, she had to go back to where her basketball career got its start. Her driveway. With dad, Greg, rebounding and sometimes challenging her. Sometimes her older sister and former Cheesemakers teammate, Lexi, would help out.
While maybe not ideal circumstances, Hilliard couldn’t help but be reminded of the good — mostly — old days.
“Not quite as many arguments as when I was little, but there definitely was some nostalgia with my dad,” Hilliard said. “It was getting back to the basics of going out to the driveway and getting up shots. It was really cool.”
Of course, it was more than a trip down memory lane for Hilliard. Among the top priorities was retooling a shot that had gone wayward at times during a generally solid, if somewhat inconsistent, freshman season.
“During quarantine I took a lot of time to look at what my shot was like over the previous season,” said Hilliard, who averaged 9.2 points as a freshman. “I noticed that I kept putting my (left) hand on the ball way up higher than it needed to be. So I spent a lot of time just close range, working on that form and getting that back to how it was.
“My dad worked with me a lot just trying to get more consistent with the mid-range and getting more comfortable with the physicality that comes with Big Ten play. I really wanted to work on range and continually trying to get more comfortable with my shot. And I was always working on getting through contact with my dad being physical with me in the lane so hopefully I’ll get to the free throw line.”
Through the first five games of a stop-and-start season that work has paid big dividends as Hilliard leads the Badgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), averaging 23 points, tied for third best in the conference. Heading into Thursday’s game at No. 16 Michigan (5-0, 0-0), she ranks fifth in the conference in shooting percentage (.613), fourth in assists (5.8) and second in minutes played (35.7).
“It’s real exciting to see all my hard work that I’ve put in throughout the year finally start to show a little bit,” Hilliard said.
Coach Jonathan Tsipis could see some of that progress in videos of her shooting sessions he had Hilliard send him periodically. But that was only a hint of what he saw when she returned to campus for workouts in the summer. And it wasn’t just her shot that had a different look.
“From when she had to go home in March till our kids were back in July, she had an unbelievable mindset of being in the best shape, being the strongest she possibly could be,” Tsipis said. “And I think you see what that’s done for her confidence. She feels her body moving in a different way, a better way, a quicker way. As soon as we got her back in the summer you could see that.”
Hilliard shared the point guard duties last year with veterans Kendra Van Leeuwen and Niya Beverley, but with their departures she knew she would be carrying a bigger load this season. And she wanted to be up to the task, so she worked virtually with a trainer to improve her conditioning.
“I was always trying to build up my cardio and getting more lean muscle mass to make sure I was ready to go for the season,” Hilliard said. “I can definitely tell the difference. I’m a lot more shifty than I was last year.”
As effective as she’s been so far, Tsipis said she will be an even greater challenge for opponents as she stretches her comfortable shooting range beyond the arc.
After going 7-for-24 (.292) from 3-point range last season, Hilliard is 3-for-7 (.429) in the early going this season.
“We’ve talked to her that she needs to be more aggressive in taking 3s,” Tsipis said. “She’s shooting over 61 percent from the field because she’s getting shots she’s really comfortable with. On a daily basis of taking enough 3s, that’s a growth area where that will do nothing but make it easier for her to get to her pullup jumper and get all the way to the rim.”
In addition to her physical gifts, associate head coach Craig Carter, who works with the point guards, said one of Hilliard’s biggest assets is her mentality.
“One of the greatest things about Syd is that she’s a great competitor,” Carter said. “She tries to win at everything. Syd is as competitive a kid as I’ve ever coached, whether on the men’s or the women’s side, and she is somebody who is going to work tirelessly on her game to be as complete a basketball player as she can. That bodes well for us in the future. The sky’s the limit for her.”