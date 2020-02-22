Badgers fall to No. 18 Northwestern on Senior Day

Jonathan Tsipis talks about the seniors on this year's Badgers women's basketball team.

It was almost like four years condensed into one game for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

Like so many times over that span there were extended moments when the Badgers were able to play with one of the best teams in the Big Ten Conference, in this case No. 18 Northwestern. But like in so many of those games, they experienced a rough stretch in the fourth quarter and fell to the Wildcats 82-66 before a Senior Day crowd of 4,172 at the Kohl Center.

A close game through most of the first three quarters was decided during a four-minute stretch early in the fourth period. After the Badgers (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) closed to within five points, 58-53 on a basket by senior Abby Laszewski on their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run to put the game away.

“I thought when we cut it to five to open the fourth quarter we had put ourselves in position to make a couple of plays,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “Obviously, it didn’t go in that direction. Northwestern was able to score in transition and that pushed the lead out.”

Tsipis did what he could to break up that run, calling his last three timeouts during that stretch, but all to no avail.

