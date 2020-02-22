Badgers fall to No. 18 Northwestern on Senior Day

It was almost like four years condensed into one game for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Like so many times over that span there were extended moments when the Badgers were able to play with one of the best teams in the Big Ten Conference, in this case No. 18 Northwestern. But like in so many of those games, they experienced a rough stretch in the fourth quarter and fell to the Wildcats 82-66 before a Senior Day crowd of 4,172 at the Kohl Center.
A close game through most of the first three quarters was decided during a four-minute stretch early in the fourth period. After the Badgers (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) closed to within five points, 58-53 on a basket by senior Abby Laszewski on their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run to put the game away.
“I thought when we cut it to five to open the fourth quarter we had put ourselves in position to make a couple of plays,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “Obviously, it didn’t go in that direction. Northwestern was able to score in transition and that pushed the lead out.”
Tsipis did what he could to break up that run, calling his last three timeouts during that stretch, but all to no avail.
“Last time I checked you don’t get to carry timeouts over to the next game,” Tsipis said. “We gave up things that fuel a team on the road, that’s turnovers into points, we gave up a couple offensive rebounds, we gave a late shot clock basket. You could just feel that drain for us, moving to their side.”
Those kind of stretches are part of what separates the Wildcats, who moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Maryland, and the Badgers, who can finish no better than 12th in the Big Ten.
“It was definitely tough for us because we were right there with them,” said senior Kendra Van Leeuwen. “We were putting a lot of energy and effort into the game and making it close, making some great passes and shots on the offensive end. But Northwestern is an amazing team. They did go on a run and it’s a learning opportunity for us.”
The Wildcats, who extended their winning streak to seven games, were led by sensational junior guard Lindsey Pulliam with 28 points, hitting 13 of 20 shots, including her only two 3-point attempts.
“She’s an amazing player, very skilled,” said Van Leeuwen, one of several Badgers who took a turn at defending her. “That showed out there today. She has an amazing pull-up and her teammates are able to find her. I think she works really hard to get where she has today. She was amazing today.”
The Badgers were led by Laszewski with 14 points, sophomore Imani Lewis with 12 and Van Leeuwen with 10. Lewis also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.
Laszewski and Van Leeuwen were among five Badgers playing their last games at the Kohl Center, along with fellow seniors Suzanne Gilreath and Grace Mueller, and junior Kara Crowley, who will graduate early in December. All five joined Tsipis for his post-game press conference.
“Today is about the young women that are up here and how they have impacted the University of Wisconsin over the past three and four years,” Tsipis said. “Iit has been an unbelievable joy of mine to watch these young women grow on and off the floor.”