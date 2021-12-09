Badgers fall to No 13 Michigan women's basketball team

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team shot 50% from the field Thursday night.
It still wasn't enough against 13th-ranked Michigan, which shot 52.2% en route to a 93-81 Big Ten Conference victory at the Kohl Center.
Naz Hillmon's 21 points led five double-figure scorers for the Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Danielle Rauch had 18 points, Emily Kiser 17, Leigha Brown 13 and Maddie Nolan 11. Rauch and Nolan each had three of the Wolverines' seven 3-pointers.
Julie Pospisilova's 21 points and Krystyna Ellew's 18 led the Badgers (2-8, 0-2). Sydney Hilliard scored 16 points and Brooke Schramek had 10. UW gave up 18 points on 15 turnovers.
The Wolverines never trailed, scoring the opening five points toward a 43-31 halftime lead that grew to 71-52 entering the fourth quarter.
Nolan's 3-pointer made Michigan's lead 89-73 with 2:06 remaining. UW scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to 89-81, its closest margin since early in the third quarter.
"I'm continually proud of this team and our fight as well as our commitment to competing to the last buzzer," UW coach Marisa Moseley said. "When I took that time out in the fourth quarter, I told them that who we are is a team who's going to compete for all forty minutes."