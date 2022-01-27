Badgers fall to Nebraska 77-44 in women's basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sydney Hilliard's all-around performance was a highlight for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team Thursday night.

Hilliard, a junior from Monroe, made 8 of 11 field goals and took game-high honors with 16 points. She also provided six rebounds and three assists.

Unfortunately, for the Badgers, the guard's stat line came during a 77-44 loss to Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference game before a crowd of 3,528 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Hiliard's layup gave UW a 4-3 lead at 8:14 of the first quarter but the Cornhuskers responded with 14 straight points.

Julia Pospisilova had 12 points and six rebounds for the Badgers (5-14, 2-7 Big Ten), which had won two of its previous three league games.

Nebraska (14-4, 3-4) returned to the court following a 10-day competitive layoff due to health and safety protocol. The time away did not affect the Cornhuskers, who shot 47.8% from the field (33 of 69). They shot no less than 44.4% in any quarter.

After taking a 37-21 lead at halftime, Nebraska scored 20 points in each of the final two quarters to snap a three-game losing streak.

UW shot 32.1% from the floor.

Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 15 points while playing only 18 minutes.