Badgers' Courtney Fredrickson eager to return from knee injury

“When I first tore it, I knew it was going to be a long road ahead of me and I knew it was going to be a lot of hard work,” Fredrickson said. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of friends who have had ACLs and they told me the stories.”

Still, after surgery the original recovery schedule of about nine months would’ve had her ready for the start of practice this season. But she suffered a setback in July when she re-injured the meniscus, requiring another procedure and causing her to miss at least the first 16 games.

“That was a tough pill to swallow,” she said. “But honestly, I think it has helped me with my recovery because it helped me get that much more confidence and strength back. My confidence has changed a ton over the last couple months.”

Fredrickson, who averaged 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over her first two seasons, was able to begin practicing with the team following Christmas break and said she feels pretty much like her old self. She’s been able to perform all the drills with her teammates and often is the featured player on the scout team.