Badgers coach Jonathan Tsipis hopes 'level of desperation' will lift women's basketball team

It might seem as the Illinois and University of Wisconsin women’s basketball teams have already endured an excruciatingly long season.
But when the two teams meet Tuesday in the only first-round matchup of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, they will be going all out to extend that season at least one more day.
“I think it will be two teams that will be playing with a good level of desperation,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
The No. 13 seed Badgers (5-18, 2-18 Big Ten) and No. 12 seed Fighting Illini (4-17, 2-16) will face off in the opening round for the second consecutive season. The winner will advance to play No. 5 Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon.
Ordinarily, there are two first-day games, but there is only one this year because Ohio State is not participating in the tournament because of a self-imposed postseason ban.
The Badgers have been among the bottom four seeds that play the first day of the tournament in each of the seven seasons since the conference expanded to include Maryland and Rutgers.
Not that the experience has been an entirely negative one for the Badgers. Two years ago they won two games, beating Penn State in the first round and knocking off No. 5 seed Ohio State before falling to No. 4 Michigan in double overtime.
Last year they beat the Illini 71-55 and then took a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Rutgers before losing 63-55.
Tsipis is hoping the fresh start of a tournament along with the different atmosphere of Bankers Life Fieldhouse will help give his team a lift.
“It puts a little bit more of a sense of urgency there because you’re only guaranteed one game when you go to the Big Ten tournament,” he said. “I don’t think freshmen can understand that the same way the upperclassmen can. I do think the atmosphere and playing in that arena is different. When you talk to the players over the years that was something they were always looking forward to. It’s very different than playing in anybody else’s building.”
The Badgers beat Illinois 69-57 in their only meeting this season at the Kohl Center, extending their winning streak in the series to six games. UW took control of that game with a 20-5 advantage in the second quarter that Tsipis attributed to a shift in defenses.
“They’re a team a lot of teams have zoned because they haven’t shot it great,” he said. “We haven’t played as much zone because we haven’t rebounded out of it well. In the first quarter we played more zone and it was a one-point game. We switched to all man and the second quarter was the key to that game. They have a relentlessness about them.”
Junior guard Jeanae Terry scored a career-high 28 points for the Illini in that game, making 11 of 13 free throws.
“We’ve got to keep her off the free throw line,” Tsipis said. “We let her get in the paint. She’s a strong, physical guard who’s a really good rebounder.”
Sophomore guard Jada Peebles is Illinois’ leading scorer for the season at 12.1 per game, followed by Terry at 10.8.
The Badgers’ top two scorers are sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard (15.7) and junior forward Imani Lewis (15.2).
Tsipis said one of the keys to the game will be which team can find a productive third scorer, noting that Estella Moschkau had one of her best games with 12 points on a career-high four 3-pointers in that first meeting.
“The key for us all year has been that third scorer,” Tsipis said. “The games they’ve won it’s been that third scorer as well. I think that could probably be the difference in the game.”
Tsipis said the status of sophomore post Sara Stapleton will be a game-time decision after she missed the last game at Michigan State because of an ankle injury.
Big Ten honors
Lewis was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches, the conference announced. Sydney Hilliard was an honorable mention choice by both groups. Estella Moschkau received UW’s Sportsmanship Award.
The coaches and media agreed on all the top individual honors. Michigan’s Naz Hillmon was chosen Player of the Year; Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was Freshman of the Year; Maryland’s Brenda Frese was voted Coach of the Year; Northwestern’s Veronica Burton earned Defensive Player of the Year; and Penn State’s Maddie Burke was tabbed 6th Player of the Year.