Badgers coach Jonathan Tsipis hopes 'level of desperation' will lift women's basketball team

Last year they beat the Illini 71-55 and then took a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Rutgers before losing 63-55.

Tsipis is hoping the fresh start of a tournament along with the different atmosphere of Bankers Life Fieldhouse will help give his team a lift.

“It puts a little bit more of a sense of urgency there because you’re only guaranteed one game when you go to the Big Ten tournament,” he said. “I don’t think freshmen can understand that the same way the upperclassmen can. I do think the atmosphere and playing in that arena is different. When you talk to the players over the years that was something they were always looking forward to. It’s very different than playing in anybody else’s building.”

The Badgers beat Illinois 69-57 in their only meeting this season at the Kohl Center, extending their winning streak in the series to six games. UW took control of that game with a 20-5 advantage in the second quarter that Tsipis attributed to a shift in defenses.