Badgers' Carmen Backes holds on to hope she can overcome knee injury

After another cleanup procedure failed to fix the cartilage issue, the decision was finally made to undergo the transplant.

Even as she faces an uncertain future, Backes concedes that the past two years have been trying ones. Beyond the physical issues, she said the mental struggles have been even more challenging.

“Your brain changes a little when you get injured,” she said. “You don’t have as many endorphins from the exercise you’re used to so that changes your mood.

“There have been the real down points, but we have a lot of mental resources here. It’s not always talked about but I see a sports psychologist very often. Just playing Division I sports is really a battle mentally. But when you’re injured it’s especially hard. So for anyone also injured I’d really encourage them to not try to do it all on your own because you don’t have to live in a dark hole. You can get help and get support.

“It is really hard and there have been times I didn’t think I was this weak and this broken down. A lot of that is just acceptance and humility and realizing that’s part of living.