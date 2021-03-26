Badgers AD Barry Alvarez on new women's basketball coach: 'She has been a winner'

It’s official: Marisa Moseley is the next University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the hiring of Moseley on Friday after the UW System Board of Regents Executive Committee approved an employment and compensation agreement. Terms of that deal were not immediately available.

“I could not be more thrilled about Marisa joining our Badger family,” Alvarez said in a statement. “She has been a winner as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach. She values the student-athlete experience on the court, in the classroom and in the community. And she is a bright, engaging person who I know our student-athletes, fellow staff members, community members and fans will come to know and enjoy. I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Moseley spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Boston University, her alma mater. She led the Terriers to a 45-29 overall record; they were a combined 26-63 during the three seasons prior to Moseley’s arrival.

She replaces Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired earlier this month, and takes over a program that has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons and is coming off its worst campaign in more than three decades.