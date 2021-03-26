 Skip to main content
Badgers AD Barry Alvarez on new women's basketball coach: 'She has been a winner'
Badgers AD Barry Alvarez on new women's basketball coach: 'She has been a winner'

It’s official: Marisa Moseley is the next University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the hiring of Moseley on Friday after the UW System Board of Regents Executive Committee approved an employment and compensation agreement. Terms of that deal were not immediately available.

“I could not be more thrilled about Marisa joining our Badger family,” Alvarez said in a statement. “She has been a winner as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach. She values the student-athlete experience on the court, in the classroom and in the community. And she is a bright, engaging person who I know our student-athletes, fellow staff members, community members and fans will come to know and enjoy. I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Moseley spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Boston University, her alma mater. She led the Terriers to a 45-29 overall record; they were a combined 26-63 during the three seasons prior to Moseley’s arrival.

She replaces Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired earlier this month, and takes over a program that has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons and is coming off its worst campaign in more than three decades.

“I would like to thank Coach Alvarez, Chancellor Blank, Chris McIntosh, Justin Doherty, Mike Jackson, and the entire Wisconsin Athletic department for this incredible opportunity,” Moseley said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be a Badger and to lead this program back to great heights! Wisconsin has a rich and storied tradition of success in all its sports, and I am confident that our women's basketball program will be joining those ranks in the future! I can't wait to meet my team and get started! As soon as I arrived in Madison and met the people, I knew this was a special place where I could plant roots. We have a wonderful community behind us, and I look forward to connecting with all the faithful Badger fans! On Wisconsin!”

Prior to taking over the BU program, Moseley was a longtime assistant under legendary coach Geno Auriemma at UConn.

She’s a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, and was a two-time captain while playing played four seasons for the Terriers from 2000-04.

Moseley was an assistant at Minnesota for two seasons from 2007-09 but has mostly spent her time on the East Coast.

She took over the Boston University program in 2018 and was named Patriot League Coach of the Year after helping the Terriers go 15-14 overall and 11-7 in league play.

Boston University went 18-12 the following season — it posted its best Patriot League finish (second place) after going 12-6 — and 12-3 in a 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season.

Moseley spent nine seasons working for Auriemma in UConn. The Huskies won five national titles during that span and reached the Final Four each season.

Tsipis was fired on March 9 following a 67-42 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Conference tournament. The Badgers finished 5-19 overall and 2-18 in Big Ten play, the program’s worst record since going 4-24 under Mary Murphy in 1987-88.

Tsipis went 50-99, a .336 winning percentage, in five seasons at UW. He was 14-74 (.189) in Big Ten play.

Those numbers were nearly identical to his predecessor. Kelsey went 49-100 overall and 19-65 in the Big Ten.

This story will be updated.

