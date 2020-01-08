Badgers' Abby Laszewski steps up her game in senior season

Heading into Thursday’s game at Nebraska (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), the 6-foot-3 Laszewski leads the Badgers (9-5, 1-2) in field goal percentage (.559) and blocked shots (1.4 per game) and ranks second to Lewis in scoring (11.8) and rebounding (7.0). She ranks among the Big Ten leaders in all four categories.

But perhaps the most significant statistic is her 27.7 minutes per game, an increase of about 10 minutes over each of the two previous seasons.

“I think just having the opportunity to get more minutes on the court, getting more comfortable playing with everyone, getting in the game flow has just really helped me develop into who I know I can be,” Laszewski said. "I’m just trying to up my game every time I step on the court.

“Everybody has seen my progression from year to year. My goal is to try to get better and better every year and use the time I’ve been allowed to play on the court to go in and play hard. This year has kind of been the culmination of the work I’ve put in the past three years and it’s nice to see it actually pay off.”

Laszewski’s increased production and playing time are a product of her becoming more physical, assuming a greater leadership role and avoiding foul trouble, Wisdom-Hylton said.