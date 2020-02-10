Abby Laszewski scores career-high 26 but Badgers women's basketball falls again

Jonathan Tsipis talks about the Badgers women's basketball team winning at Illinois.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another career day from Abby Laszewski wasn’t enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Sunday.

Coming off a game in which she matched her career high, Laszewski topped it with 26 points in a losing cause as the Badgers fell to Ohio State 82-74 at Value City Arena.

Laszewski, a 6-foot-3 senior, had her best Big Ten Conference scoring game with 25 points in a losing effort Thursday against Minnesota. She did that one better on Sunday, hitting 11 of 15 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 free throws.

She scored 16 of those points in the first half as the Badgers (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) were able to hang with the Buckeyes (14-9, 7-5) much of the way. A jumper by Laszewski tied the game at 30 midway through the second quarter, but Ohio State closed out the half with a 16-5 run to open up a 46-35 halftime lead.

The Badgers never got closer than six points in the second half.

“I thought Abby was really good inside again,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “Abby scored in a lot of different ways. She got to the line again, she got a couple run-outs, she made a couple good post moves.”