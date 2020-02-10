Abby Laszewski scores career-high 26 but Badgers women's basketball falls again

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another career day from Abby Laszewski wasn’t enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team Sunday.
Coming off a game in which she matched her career high, Laszewski topped it with 26 points in a losing cause as the Badgers fell to Ohio State 82-74 at Value City Arena.
Laszewski, a 6-foot-3 senior, had her best Big Ten Conference scoring game with 25 points in a losing effort Thursday against Minnesota. She did that one better on Sunday, hitting 11 of 15 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 free throws.
She scored 16 of those points in the first half as the Badgers (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) were able to hang with the Buckeyes (14-9, 7-5) much of the way. A jumper by Laszewski tied the game at 30 midway through the second quarter, but Ohio State closed out the half with a 16-5 run to open up a 46-35 halftime lead.
The Badgers never got closer than six points in the second half.
“I thought Abby was really good inside again,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “Abby scored in a lot of different ways. She got to the line again, she got a couple run-outs, she made a couple good post moves.”
Three other Badgers finished in double figures: Sophomore Imani Lewis, senior Kendra Van Leeuwen and freshman Sydney Hilliard each scored 12 points. Lewis also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.
The Badgers did most of their damage around the basket as they outscored the Buckeyes 52-48 in the paint.
The flip side of that, however, was the Buckeyes had an 18-0 advantage from beyond the arc as the Badgers missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.
That has been an ongoing issue for UW, which ranks last in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.269) and tied for last in 3-pointers made (3.6 per game).
A side effect of that is it makes it even more challenging for Laszewski and Lewis to score in the post against sagging defenses that don’t respect the team’s outside shooting.
“People are crowding us,” Tsipis said. “It’s not necessarily us missing shots on the perimeter. Sometimes you have to be willing to take them because it opens everything else up.”
The Buckeyes, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Dorka Juhasz because of a knee injury, were led by freshman reserve Kierstan Bell with 20 points.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 30 11-15 4-5 7 4 0 2 26
Lewis 34 5-12 2-4 11 1 2 3 12
Van Leeuwen 33 5-10 2-3 7 3 7 3 12
Beverley 32 2-5 0-0 0 1 3 3 4
Hilliard 28 5-12 2-4 5 3 1 3 12
Gilreath 9 0-3 0-0 1 1 2 0 0
Pospisilova 10 0-2 0-0 1 0 1 3 0
Stauffacher 10 0-1 0-0 3 0 1 0 0
Fredrickson 12 3-7 2-3 5 0 0 1 8
Luehring 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31-67 12-19 43 13 17 18 74
OHIO STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Mikulasikova 23 5-13 1-1 5 2 1 1 12
Patty 22 8-11 0-0 3 4 1 1 16
Greene 27 2-4 2-2 2 0 2 2 6
Sheldon 33 3-7 1-2 5 3 3 2 8
Miller 36 1-5 1-2 2 2 5 0 4
Crooms 25 7-10 0-0 6 1 4 2 14
Wone Aranaz 8 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 2
Bell 28 8-17 1-4 10 2 6 3 20
Totals 35-69 6-11 33 14 22 11 82
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 20 15 19 20 — 74
Ohio State 22 24 20 16 — 82
3-pointers — W 0-8 (Pospisilova 0-1, Stauffacher 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Gilreath 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2), OS 6-25 (Bell 3-8, Sheldon 1-3, Miller 1-4, Mikulasikova 1-6, Crooms 0-1, Patty 0-1, Green 0-2). Blocks — W 0, OS 6 (Bell 2, Patty 2, Crooms 1, Miller 1). Steals — W 3 (Fredrickson 1, Hilliard 1, Van Leeuwen 1), OS 9 (Bell 3, Patty 3, Green 1, Sheldon 1, Wone Aranaz 1). Field goal percentage — W .463, OS .507. Free throw percentage — W .632, OS .545. Att. — 6,075.