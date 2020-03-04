Abby Laszewski leads Badgers to win over Illinois in first round of Big Ten tournament
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Abby Laszewski leads Badgers to win over Illinois in first round of Big Ten tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Abby Laszewski mug

Laszewski

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior forward Abby Laszewski accounted for a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team to a 71-55 win over Illinois Wednesday in a first-round game of the Big Ten women's tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Sophomore forward Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine rebounds for UW, which outscored Illinois 21-13 in the second quarter to open a 32-24 halftime lead. The Badgers led 52-39 after three quarters.

The 12th-seeded Badgers (12-18) advance to play fifth-seeded Rutgers (21-8) in a second-round game Thursday at 1:25 p.m.

Senior forward Ali Andrews scored 15 points to lead the 13th-seeded Illini, who finished the season 11-19.

0 comments
5
0
0
1
1

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics