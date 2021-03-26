'A challenging opportunity': New Badgers women's basketball hire Marisa Moseley embraces rebuilding process

Marisa Moseley is no stranger to rebuilding projects.

She’s got a major one in front of her after agreeing to be the next University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach, a hire that was made official Friday evening.

Moseley, 39, spent the past three seasons at Boston University, her alma mater. She led the Terriers to a 45-29 overall record, a turnaround that came on the heels of the program going 26-63 during the three seasons prior to Moseley’s arrival.

Now, she takes over a UW program that has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons and has a dreadful .192 winning percentage in Big Ten Conference play during that stretch. The Badgers are coming off a 5-19 season, their worst record since going 4-24 in 1987-88.

None of this seems to faze Moseley, who is eager to dig in and start building.

“I think that’s my thing now,” she said during a phone interview, stopping to chuckle before turning serious. “I definitely embrace it. You can look it as a challenge or you can look at it as an opportunity, and I choose to look at it as both. I think it’s going to be a challenging opportunity and I think it will be one that we reap the benefits from. At the end of this, it’s going to be so worth it. I truly am confident that we’ll be able to turn it around.”