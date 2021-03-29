5 topics Marisa Moseley covered in her first news conference as Badgers women’s basketball coach

Imani Lewis, who was second on the team with 15.0 points per game and averaged a team-high 8.8 rebounds, entered her name in the transfer portal after Tsipis was let go. Moseley said she spoke with Lewis but wanted to keep that conversation private and didn’t let on whether she thought there was a chance Lewis could change her mind.

Moseley has met with her new players, but only over Zoom.

“I want to take the program in a positive direction,” Moseley said. “I want to put one foot in front of the other each day and I really do think that we can be successful here. I don’t think that the cupboard is bare with what we have right now.

“I told my team this and I will tell them again when we’re in person: They’re my team. A lot of times people think that, ‘Oh, wait until your own players in here.’ Those are my players and we’re going to build something special this year with what we have and then we’re going to continue to build because that’s how you build a winning culture.”

Her sales pitch to recruits

One of the big reasons UW has struggled is its inability to draw the best players from the state.