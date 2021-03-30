5 key topics Marisa Moseley covered in her first news conference as Badgers women’s basketball coach

The start time for Marisa Moseley’s first news conference as the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach had to be adjusted Monday afternoon because she wasn’t the only new leader being introduced in the state.
Down the road in Milwaukee, Marquette men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart was meeting the media for the first time.
“I appreciate you guys showing up,” Moseley said. “I know Shaka might have been a better draw. But you know what, a girl can dream.”
It was one of many light-hearted moments over the course of a 25-minute session with reporters for Moseley. She admitted that she can be sarcastic and sprinkled in plenty of funny moments while also acknowledging the serious task in front of her.
What should fans expect when they see her at the Kohl Center: A coach who is passionate but hasn’t gotten a technical foul as a head coach or an assistant, someone who wears high heels at times but isn’t afraid to run up and down the sidelines to encourage her players to push the ball.
Here are some topics Moseley covered while making a solid first impression:
What she inherits
Moseley, fresh off an impressive rebuild at her alma mater Boston University, takes over a program that has had 10 consecutive losing seasons. The Badgers are coming off a 5-19 campaign — their worst since going 4-24 in 1987-88 — that got Jonathan Tsipis fired after five seasons on the job.
Imani Lewis, who was second on the team with 15.0 points per game and averaged a team-high 8.8 rebounds, entered her name in the transfer portal after Tsipis was let go. Moseley said she spoke with Lewis but wanted to keep that conversation private and didn’t let on whether she thought there was a chance Lewis could change her mind.
Moseley has met with her new players, but only over Zoom.
“I want to take the program in a positive direction,” Moseley said. “I want to put one foot in front of the other each day and I really do think that we can be successful here. I don’t think that the cupboard is bare with what we have right now.
“I told my team this and I will tell them again when we’re in person: They’re my team. A lot of times people think that, ‘Oh, wait until your own players in here.’ Those are my players and we’re going to build something special this year with what we have and then we’re going to continue to build because that’s how you build a winning culture.”
Her sales pitch to recruits
One of the big reasons UW has struggled is its inability to draw the best players from the state.
Moseley can sell the fact that she was an assistant coach for nine seasons at UConn under Geno Auriemma. There, she coached All-Americans and Olympians during a stretch in which the Huskies won five national titles and went to the Final Four every season.
Now she’s at a place that hasn’t won in a long time. “Hopefully,” she said, “they’ll see I have a track record and I’m not just kind of blowing smoke.”
Moseley added that she hopes to convince in-state players to be part of something special.
“I want to be able to do something that hasn’t been done for a while,” she said. “It’s really easy a lot of times to just kind of jump on something that’s kind of been going. But it’s kind of cool to be able to leave a legacy at a place that hasn’t had it for a while and really make a name, not only for yourself but bring even more attention or respect to a place that is so revered by so many people.”
Geno’s influence
Moseley considers Auriemma a mentor and a friend. She said the thing that stood out to her about her time working with him was the culture he built, how it wasn’t just finding talented players but also “the right type of people.”
There was one Auriemma line she brought up twice during her news conference: “We don’t just do it right,” he’d say, “we do it until we can’t get it wrong.”
Comfortable in her skin
Moseley, the only African American head coach at UW, was asked about being one of two Black head coaches in the Big Ten and one of seven at a power conference program.
“I’m a proud black woman and really appreciative to be able to kind of be a role model for other young black female coaches and players,” she said. “And at the same time, I’ve always been really cognizant of the fact that I’ve earned the jobs that I have because of my competency and because of my capabilities and then also I happen to be a Black female.”
Attracting fans
There was a time when UW was a hot program that would draw big crowds. But that fan base has dwindled as the losses have piled up.
The Badgers haven’t gone to the NCAA tournament since 2009-10.
“I’m really excited about just being able to immerse myself in the community and get people excited,” Moseley said. “I know that they support and I know that they want to support. People like winners, but people also like people, so I think that’s got to be the combination and we kind of strike the balance of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get you invested in us first and the wins are going to come.”
