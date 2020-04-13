3 transfers, COVID-19 fallout make offseason harder than expected for Badgers women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

It’s been more than a month since Tsipis has had any face-to-face contact with his staff or players as they practice social distancing. It is a circumstance they have embraced even as they try to find a way to keep everybody on the same page. He and his staff hold virtual meetings several times a week and they’ve been holding Zoom meetings with the team the past couple weeks.

“It looks like an extended version of the Brady Bunch opening,” Tsipis said. “It’s changed the way you’re communicating with people. Everybody misses the day-to-day interactions we had that we probably took for granted.”

In ordinary times the spring would be a significant time to build upon the experiences of the young players, many of whom are coming off their first collegiate season. But instead of working on things in groups at the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion, players are having to work on individual skills in their driveways.

“Forming that chemistry starts in the spring with your returning players,” Tsipis said. “With our team, they have to be creative in what they’re doing. The good thing with basketball is you can always at least work on ballhandling. Most of our players have hoops outside or at a park nearby.”

