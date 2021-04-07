Want to be Wisconsin's next athletic director? Here are the qualifications UW requires for Barry Alvarez's successor

The University of Wisconsin is looking for a proven leader and decision-maker to succeed Barry Alvarez as its athletic director.

Alvarez, 74, announced his retirement Tuesday and will serve as the Badgers’ AD until June 30. UW posted the athletic director’s job Wednesday, and it will be posted for three weeks. UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at Alvarez’s retirement ceremony that more information about the department’s search process will be made available Wednesday.

Athletic Board chair Pete Miller is the chair of the search committee looking for Alvarez’s replacement.

The Athletic Board scheduled a special meeting for 11 a.m. Wednesday that, according to UW officials, will share details on how the search will be conducted. It’ll still be held in closed session, according to an agenda citing a state statute that allows debate behind closed doors when considering “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.”

