 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want to be Wisconsin's next athletic director? Here are the qualifications UW requires for Barry Alvarez's successor
0 comments
topical alert featured

Want to be Wisconsin's next athletic director? Here are the qualifications UW requires for Barry Alvarez's successor

From the Check out the State Journal's complete coverage of Barry Alvarez's retirement announcement series
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin is looking for a proven leader and decision-maker to succeed Barry Alvarez as its athletic director.

Alvarez, 74, announced his retirement Tuesday and will serve as the Badgers’ AD until June 30. UW posted the athletic director’s job Wednesday, and it will be posted for three weeks. UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at Alvarez’s retirement ceremony that more information about the department’s search process will be made available Wednesday.

Athletic Board chair Pete Miller is the chair of the search committee looking for Alvarez’s replacement.

The Athletic Board scheduled a special meeting for 11 a.m. Wednesday that, according to UW officials, will share details on how the search will be conducted. It’ll still be held in closed session, according to an agenda citing a state statute that allows debate behind closed doors when considering “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the requirements listed on the AD job posting:

  • Extensive experience in and understanding of Division 1 intercollegiate athletics.
  • Senior management experience with university athletic programs, including experience with budgets, facilities, operations, personnel, academics, compliance and student-athlete development.
  • Ability to build a first-rate working culture throughout all levels of the department.
  • Demonstrated commitment to the holistic student-athlete experience, including not just athletic success, but also robust opportunities athletically, socially, and in transitions to post-college success.
  • Demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion.

To view the full listing, click here.

6 possible candidates to replace Barry Alvarez

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics