Timeline: Barry Alvarez's storied career at UW as a coach, athletic director

1999: Alvarez gets his 66th win, making him the winningest football coach in UW history.

1999: The Badgers finish 10-2 and become the only Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls as they defeat Stanford.

1999: Ron Dayne wins the Heisman Trophy after becoming the all-time NCAA rushing leader.

2000: Alvarez tells Ron Wolf he is not interested in pursuing the coaching vacancy with the Green Bay Packers.

2000: Alvarez is named UW's associate athletic director for football operations.

2000: The NCAA suspends 26 of Alvarez's players for having accepted improper discounts from The Shoe Box, a discount retail store in Black Earth. Alvarez shuffles his lineup during the first four games. On the day the suspensions are announced by the NCAA, Alvarez says, "This may be the longest day I've ever had to go through in coaching."

2001: Alvarez calls Miami (Fla.) athletic director Paul Dee to express interest in the school's coaching vacancy.

2001: Alvarez agrees to a contract extension with UW, saying he plans to finish his coaching career with the Badgers.