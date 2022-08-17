Open Jim: How important is it for Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst to win the Big Ten West?

You know another college football season is almost here when the preseason polls start arriving.

The University of Wisconsin football team came in at No. 18 in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season. That starting spot seems about right for a team picked to win the Big Ten West Division.

As a reference point: One voter had the Badgers ranked No. 10, and they were left off eight ballots. My colleague, Colten Bartholomew, had UW at No. 20.

This week’s Open Jim mailbag features a handful of question on football and some on the men’s basketball trip to France. Thanks for reading, and if you’d like to submit a question, either send it to me on Twitter or via email at jpolzin@madison.com.

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.

It’s not like Chryst is in danger of losing his job, but I do think a third consecutive season without a trip to Indianapolis would lead to more questions about where this program is headed.

It was one thing to struggle during the COVID-19 season of 2020, but the Badgers then underachieved last season despite having a group of experienced players who were hungry to end UW’s Big Ten title drought.

Add it up and UW is 9-6 in Big Ten play over those two seasons. Plus, it’s in the midst of a second consecutive underwhelming recruiting cycle.

So yeah, winning the West would be big for Chryst, and I think it’d be a nice step forward heading into what — as I’ve said previously — could be a special 2023 campaign.

Do I think UW actually will win the division this season? I’m skeptical because I see some major question marks on the team. Then again, you could say that about every team in the West.

Like last year, the race should go down to the final week of the regular season.

A couple things from the start just for some context: Our access to practice is limited during this camp. Really limited. There have been three full practices open to the media, and the Badgers haven’t been in full pads for any of them. Our fourth and final open practice is Sunday, and that one also is open to the public.

Important note No. 2: There are some rules we have to follow to watch practice, things like no live-tweeting while it’s going on and no reporting on injuries until we get some kind of official word from UW on the nature of the injury. Another big rule is that we’re not allowed to get real specific on information regarding scheme.

So that probably explains why you haven’t read anything specific about changes Bobby Engram is making to the offense.

I will say this in general terms: I think you’ll notice wrinkles now that Engram is running the offense. But this isn’t an overhaul and the UW offense is going to look pretty similar to how it’s always looked — though, the Badgers hope, much more productive than it’s been the past two seasons.

Again, I would have liked to have seen more practices to have a better feeling about where Graham Mertz and the offense stand compared to last season.

I think Mertz has made strides, but it’s certainly not a massive jump by any means. He still makes some bad throws and poor decisions, and that needs to get cleaned up.

Unlike last season, the opening stretch of the Badgers’ schedule isn’t a grind, and that should allow Mertz and Co. to build into the season. They can work out a lot of kinks in home games against Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State before opening Big Ten play at Ohio State on Sept. 24.

We talked to offensive line coach Bob Bostad on Saturday and he sounded like a guy who knew he still had some tinkering to do to find the right group.

But I think the picture is clearing up and a Tanor Bortolini leaving practice with a right leg injury Monday may make Bostad’s decision even easier.

I think it’ll go like this: Jack Nelson at left tackle, Tyler Beach at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, Michael Furtney at right guard and Riley Mahlman at right tackle. Bortolini was getting reps at backup center but was an option at guard if Bostad absolutely wanted to get his best five on the field. Mahlman appears to have moved ahead of Logan Brown.

I’m going to push back a little bit. Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor had success at UW. Maybe not as much as some fans would have hoped, but they were productive players.

Davis finished his career with 131 catches for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pryor had 99 catches for 1,265 yards and seven TDs, plus five more on the ground.

I’m probably playing into a loaded question here but I’ll bite: Those numbers would have been better for both players if UW had better quarterback play the past two seasons. That’s no secret.

I’ll be honest: I didn’t learn a thing. It probably would be different had I actually seen the games, but I’m hesitant to draw conclusions from incomplete box scores. The fact that the competition level appeared to be rather pedestrian — at least from the highlights UW shared — makes me even more reluctant to get real excited about the results.

That said, I think this trip was a great thing for a program in the midst of transition. Greg Gard and his staff certainly learned some things about this team and a relatively young team got extra practices and quality time together to build chemistry. There are a ton of positives.

My concerns remain the same: Does UW have quality depth, particularly at center? And can it be much more efficient from 3-point range?

Ready or not, they’ll have to be.

Gard and Co. tried their hardest to find some frontcourt experience in the transfer portal but it just didn’t work out. And the Badgers weren’t just going to take anybody to plug that hole at backup center. What they needed, at the very least, was to find another Chris Vogt and that option never materialized.

Ilver put up some decent numbers in France and Hodges showed up on some highlights, but I again would advise to pump the brakes: These were exhibition games in August. A good experience, for sure, but I don’t think anyone can say Ilver and Hodges are ready to play meaningful minutes against high-level Division I teams.

A month ago, I had a lineup of the three returning starters — Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl — along with Max Klesmit and Jahcobi Neath.

I knew at the time Neath still was recovering from knee surgery but didn’t know he hadn’t been cleared for games and wouldn’t play in France. It was a coin flip between Neath and Jordan Davis for me at the time, and I went with Neath. Does playing four games and building some confidence over in France push Davis ahead in this race? Maybe. Could Neath and Davis start with Klesmit coming off the bench? Sure, why not.

Could Gard come out with a starting lineup in the opener that changes at some point later in the season? That seems likely to happen.

Point is, this was a really tough question to answer in July and it’s still difficult in August.

My short answer is yes. UW went 8-21 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten in Marisa Moseley’s first season, and I saw improvement even from one game I attended in January to another I was at about a month later.

Moseley thought the Badgers would do better in nonconference play, and they certainly had no business losing to teams such as Bradley and Chicago State.

But I liked what I was hearing from Moseley’s players late in the season about the culture change that was going on within the program.

Remember, this is still in the early stages of a massive rebuilding project and I hesitate to make predictions on win totals. But I think Moseley can turn around this program, and I think we’ll see strides in her second season.