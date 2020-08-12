NCAA's in-person recruiting ban extended through September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA on Wednesday extended a recruiting dead period through Sept. 30 that bans in-person recruiting on- and off-campus for all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division I Council made the decision to extend the dead period that was supposed to end on Aug 31. In-person recruiting has been banned since March.

In the same release, the Council recommended protections for athletes who opt out of their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns or if they have a season cut short.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The recommendations — which would need to be ratified by the Division I Board of Directors — extend the five-year eligibility period of student-athletes who opt out of their seasons, and gives an additional season of competition if they participate in “50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules.”

“In this time of uncertainty, the Council members are working to create additional flexibility for college athletes whose seasons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said.