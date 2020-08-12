NCAA's in-person recruiting ban extended through September

The NCAA on Wednesday extended a recruiting dead period through Sept. 30 that bans in-person recruiting on- and off-campus for all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Division I Council made the decision to extend the dead period that was supposed to end on Aug 31. In-person recruiting has been banned since March.
In the same release, the Council recommended protections for athletes who opt out of their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns or if they have a season cut short.
The recommendations — which would need to be ratified by the Division I Board of Directors — extend the five-year eligibility period of student-athletes who opt out of their seasons, and gives an additional season of competition if they participate in “50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules.”
“In this time of uncertainty, the Council members are working to create additional flexibility for college athletes whose seasons have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said.
Eligibility rules for fall sports athletes at the University of Wisconsin, whose seasons were canceled Tuesday, could be impacted by these recommendations. If the recommendations are passed by the Board of Directors, they will also protect UW winter and spring sports athletes’ eligibility if their seasons are disrupted by COVID-19.
“The board will meet Aug. 21 to review Council recommendations regarding student-athlete well-being protections and the future of fall championships,” the release states.
