'You feel responsible': Inability to find solutions ate at Badgers coach Greg Gard during frustrating 2020-21 season

“You definitely own it as a head coach,” he said. “You feel responsible to help these guys try to do what they wanted to do.”

Owning UW’s step backward is one thing. Explaining it wasn’t quite as simple for Gard.

The Big Ten was better at the top and deeper than it had been in 2019-20, when UW won its final eight games to finish 14-6 in conference play and earn a share of the crown.

Michigan, Illinois and Iowa developed into elite teams, while UW never made that step. Ohio State and Purdue also passed by the Badgers.

The maddening part was UW’s lack of consistency, a bad trait that sometimes popped up even within games. The hills and valleys would have been easier to explain from a younger team, not one with as much experience as the Badgers.

“We showed it in flashes, but why was it there on Tuesday and not on Friday?” Gard said. “That was the Rubik’s Cube that we all were banging our head against the wall with, the why?”

Gard said the thing that kept him up most at night during the season was the search for solutions on offense.

