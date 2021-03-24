'You feel responsible': Inability to find solutions ate at Badgers coach Greg Gard during frustrating 2020-21 season

While Greg Gard didn’t shut off his phone in the days since the 2020-21 season ended for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, the coach was selective when it came to answering it.
Responding to questions from reporters about what went wrong and what might come next for his program? Not high on Gard’s priority list in the immediate aftermath of what’s been a draining year.
He finally emerged late Wednesday afternoon with an apology and an explanation.
“I just needed some time to mentally decompress here a little bit,” Gard said.
Time hasn’t helped Gard figure out why UW failed to live up to expectations this season. The Badgers went 18-13 after beginning the season ranked No. 7 in the nation. They finished 10-10 and in a tie for sixth place in the Big Ten after returning nearly their entire rotation from a team that had shared the regular-season crown the previous season.
UW was 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten a week into January. It went 0-10 against ranked opponents the rest of the way, including a 76-63 loss to Baylor in an NCAA tournament second-round game Sunday in Indianapolis.
How much responsibility does Gard put on his own shoulders for his team’s inability to make the jump from good to great and beat the best teams it played?
“You definitely own it as a head coach,” he said. “You feel responsible to help these guys try to do what they wanted to do.”
Owning UW’s step backward is one thing. Explaining it wasn’t quite as simple for Gard.
The Big Ten was better at the top and deeper than it had been in 2019-20, when UW won its final eight games to finish 14-6 in conference play and earn a share of the crown.
Michigan, Illinois and Iowa developed into elite teams, while UW never made that step. Ohio State and Purdue also passed by the Badgers.
The maddening part was UW’s lack of consistency, a bad trait that sometimes popped up even within games. The hills and valleys would have been easier to explain from a younger team, not one with as much experience as the Badgers.
“We showed it in flashes, but why was it there on Tuesday and not on Friday?” Gard said. “That was the Rubik’s Cube that we all were banging our head against the wall with, the why?”
Gard said the thing that kept him up most at night during the season was the search for solutions on offense.
UW never formed an identity on that end of the court. It was a roster with too few playmakers and lacking a dominant post presence, so the Badgers needed to shoot well from 3-point range.
That had happened during the stretch run in 2019-20, when UW shot 41% from beyond the arc over those final eight games.
“I knew it was going to be darn near possible to recreate what we had going last March,” Gard said. “It became harder than I even thought.
“Getting in sync, specifically offensively, it was like the rabbit we could never catch, or if we caught it he got away from us. I think it really came down, as simplistic as it sounds at times, making shots.”
Naturally, Gard plays the what-if game. He’s cautious not to sound like he’s making excuses — every team had to deal with the pandemic, after all — but wonders how much the lack of a structured offseason hurt the Badgers.
After listening to medical experts and others he trusted, Gard decided to delay his players’ arrival back to campus over the summer. Some of the veteran players weren't back until right around the start of the semester.
“The inability to have consistent strength and conditioning impacted us, there’s no doubt,” Gard said. “I think it stalled some development individually. I think there’s a team-bonding component that comes from that time together. Hindsight’s 20/20, we had to make decisions in the time we were in, given the information we had.”
“I think that was a piece. It wasn’t the whole piece.”
Three seniors — Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice — announced their plans to move on in social media posts earlier this week. Micah Potter joined that group of departures on Wednesday, leaving Brad Davison and Trevor Anderson as the only scholarship seniors who have yet to announce their decisions.
“I’ve intentionally given them space just because we all need space right now,” Gard said. “I’ll connect with them here in the next day or two or three and kind of see where they’re at. I’ve never wanted to press them on this and this is so unique and unprecedented that’s why I left it alone during the year.
“Whatever they decide to do I completely support it 100 percent.”
Asked if he expects any non-seniors to leave the program, Gard said, “I have no indication that they won’t be” back.
Gard will give the returning Badgers some time away before spring workouts begin in April. He figures they need time to mentally decompress, just as he did.
“I’ll give them a minimum two weeks off,” he said. “We’ll navigate them a little bit more cautiously just because this year has been such a stressful year.”
PLAYERS
TREVOR ANDERSON | WISCONSIN
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Stevens Point, is averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 assists for the Badgers off the bench this season. Named Mr. Basketball and AP Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after the Panthers repeated as Division 1 champions, Anderson attended UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW, redshirting in 2017-18 and suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018-19. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP
Buss (above center), a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region.
JONATHAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jonathan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his first season in Madison alongside his twin brother Jordan. Named Mr. Basketball in 2020, Jonathan Davis is Central’s all-time scoring leader with 2,158 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 0.5 points in 11 appearances since joining the Badgers with twin brother Jonathan. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman from Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on at UW. Named AP first-team All-State and Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020, he is Arrowhead's career scoring leader with 1,565 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JAMES GRAHAM | MARYLAND
Graham (above right), a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman who led Glendale Nicolet to a 22-2 record in 2019-20, left Nicolet to enroll mid-year at Maryland on Dec. 27, 2020, and joined the team immediately. He's played in seven games for the Terrapins, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Tenth-seeded Maryland opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 Connecticut in the East region.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Stevens Point, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans — highlighted by a 27-point effort against UW on Christmas Day — since transferring from Marquette and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Michigan State opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Thursday against UCLA in a First Four game, with a matchup against No. 6 BYU on the line in the East region.
SAM HAUSER | VIRGINIA
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior who played at Stevens Point High School, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Marquette and redshirting in 2019-20. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JORDAN McCABE | WEST VIRGINIA
McCabe, a 6-foot, 188-pound junior who earned Mr. Basketball and AP All-State Player of the Year honors at Kaukauna in 2018, is averaging 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season for the Mountaineers. Third-seeded West Virginia opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest region.
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN
Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado.
BEN VANDER PLAS | OHIO
Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8, 232-pound senior from Ripon, is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, his second as a starter for the Bobcats. No. 13 Ohio opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.
ALONDES WILLIAMS | OKLAHOMA
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound senior who played high school ball at Milwaukee Riverside, is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Sooners this season. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma opens the tournament 6:25 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Missouri in the West region.
COACHES
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
BRADY ELLINGSON | DIRECTOR OF OPS. | DRAKE
Ellingson, a Sussex Hamilton graduate, played three years at the University of Iowa and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Drake in 2018-19 before beginning to serve as a video coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. Drake faces Wichita in a First Four game 5:27 p.m. Thursday for the right to face sixth-seeded USC.
GREG GARD | HEAD COACH | WISCONSIN
Gard, a native of Cobb in southern Wisconsin, has compiled a 118-69 record since taking over as Wisconsin’s head coach in 2015. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CLAY MOSER | ASSISTANT | ARKANSAS
Moser, who graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1987, has coached in schools at all levels from the USA to China, including in the NBA with Sacramento, Orlando, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by Eric Musselman once again, this time with the Razorbacks. Third-seeded Arkansas opens the tournament 11:45 a.m. Friday against No. 14 Colgate.
NATE OATS | HEAD COACH | ALABAMA
Oats, a Watertown native who played Maranatha Baptist Academy High School from 1993-97, is 40-21 since taking over the Crimson Tide program in March 2019. Second-seeded Alabama opens the tournament 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona in the East region.
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS
Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region.
BRAD SODERBERG | ASSISTANT | VIRGINIA
Soderberg, who grew up in Wausau and attended Stevens Point Pacelli High School, is in his fifth season at Virginia. Starting his college playing career at Ripon College before transferring to UW-Stevens Point and playing under Dick Bennett, Soderberg also joined former NBA star and coach Terry Porter to play in the 1984 NAIA national championship game and coached under Bennett at UW from 1995-2001. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JULIAN SWARTZ | ASSISTANT | GEORGIA TECH
Swartz (above left), a three-time Associated Press All-State player at Waukesha South and 1999 state player of the year, played on UW's 2000 Final Four team but left the program due to issues connected with obsessive-compulsive disorder and earned his degree from Carroll College in 2005. He has been with Georgia Tech since 2016 and has served as an assistant coach since 2018. Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the tournament 3 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago in the Midwest region.