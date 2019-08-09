The wrong-way driver who crashed into a car carrying University of Wisconsin's men's assistant basketball coach Howard Moore, his wife and two children had a blood-alcohol level more than 2.5 times the legal limit, The Detroit News reported on Wednesday.
The crash on a Michigan highway about 2 a.m. on May 25 seriously injured Howard Moore, killed his wife Jennifer Moore and their 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn Moore, and injured their 13-year-old son Jerell.
The driver who police say caused the crash, Samantha Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor, had a blood alcohol content level of 0.207 percent, more than 2.5 times Michigan's legal limit of 0.08 percent, the paper reported.
Michigan State police reported that Winchester, who also was killed in the crash, was heading west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 when she struck the Moores' vehicle.
The paper reported that Winchester was a University of Michigan graduate who worked at a country club in the area and was formerly at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor as a patient service assistant in the post-surgery area of the operating room.
Jennifer Moore, who was driving the Moore family’s vehicle, was a Detroit native. The family was traveling to visit relatives.
Howard Moore, who suffered third-degree burns in the crash, was moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility in July and won't coach in the 2019-20 season.
A family statement said Moore “experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home” on June 25 “that required ambulatory transportation to a local hospital. During the transportation to the hospital, Howard underwent cardiac arrest and has been receiving care by the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.”
UW coach Greg Gard hired former Badgers star Alando Tucker as an interim assistant coach.
Moore is in his second stint as a UW assistant coach. He was rehired in December 2015 after Bo Ryan, whom Moore worked for from 2005 to ‘09, retired and was replaced by Gard.
Moore played for the Badgers in the 1990s and graduated from UW in 1995.