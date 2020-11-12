With opener 2 weeks away, Badgers men's basketball 2020-21 schedule still a work in progress

Wednesday night originally was scheduled to be the start of the 2020-21 season, and it would have been a doozy of a matchup for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Alas, a season opener between the No. 7 Badgers and No. 12 Tennessee at the Kohl Center was wiped out months ago by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even now, with under two weeks remaining until the delayed start date of Nov. 25, the Big Ten has yet to release its schedule and UW still is working to finalize contracts for its non-conference games.
When UW coach Greg Gard was asked if he believes his team will open the season on Nov. 25, he pointed out that one game scheduled for that night – Stetson vs. Miami (Fla.) – already has been postponed. Stetson is in isolation due to a positive test within the program.
“Hope to play and will play,” Gard said, “are two different scenarios.”
Gard said UW plans to play seven non-conference games, the maximum allowed this season, in addition to a 20-game conference schedule. The Big Ten was hoping to release its schedule this week, but Gard doesn’t know if that’s still the case.
Pieces of UW’s non-conference schedule have trickled out the past few weeks. The Badgers will play at Marquette on Dec. 4 and host Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9. CBSSports.com reported UW will host Northern Iowa on Dec. 16, while an earlier report has the Badgers opening the season against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center on Nov. 25 with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff two days later.
Gard said contracts have had to be reworked to have COVID-19 language written into them. He also mentioned the possibility of playing Big Ten opponents -- matchups that will be counted as non-conference games – if teams have games canceled outside of conference play.
UW has opponents on stand-by that it could add at the last minute in the event of a postponement, Gard said. He also noted that the Big Ten officials have discussed inserting buffers into the middle portion and at the end of the schedule to serve as “rain dates” if needed.
On his way down to do his interview, Gard poked his head in the office of UW director of operations Marc VandeWettering, who handles the program’s scheduling, and mentioned the news about the Miami-Stetson postponement.
“He kind of looked at our board and goes, ‘Yeah, I’d be surprised if we get through the non-conference and it looks like it does now,’ ” Gard said. “Who knows? I hope it does, but I think one thing we’ve learned through this is you better be flexible, you better be adaptable, you better not let one little shift in something put you into a frantic situation because who knows what it’s going to look like at the end of the day, even when you get into league play.”
One thing is certain: Fans will not be allowed in the stands for UW home games, the school announced Wednesday. That also goes for women’s basketball, along men’s and women’s hockey.
As for his players, Gard said they’re eager to get on the court.
“They just want to play games,” he said. “They don’t care who, where, what.”
Bowman withdraws from UW
Gard said freshman point guard Lorne Bowman has withdrawn from school.
Bowman had taken an indefinite leave from the program on last month to return home to Detroit and “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out at the time.
“The situation he’s dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than what he, and I think all of us, had initially thought,” Gard said. “So he decided through consultation with a lot of people to withdraw at this point from school. So he’s no longer a student, but he is obviously a part of our program from a communication standpoint.”
Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., told the State Journal on Oct. 9 that “it’s a personal family matter we’re dealing with. Jr. will be back in time.” Two subsequent messages left for the elder Bowman, including one Wednesday, haven’t been returned.
“We definitely support (Bowman’s) decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path with him and his family as they deal with their situation at home,” Gard said.
2021 class unveiled
UW officially announced its 2021 recruiting class, including a statement on each player from Gard.
Chucky Hepburn, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard, was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior.
“Chucky is a proven winner,” Gard said. “A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat.”
Chris Hodges, a 6-9, 235-pound forward, played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky. He was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg High School go 25-7 record and win the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. Hodges averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
“He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since,” Gard said. “Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established.”
Matthew Mors, a 6-7, 220-pound forward, Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior at Yankton High School and enters his final season as South Dakota's Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
“He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court,” Gard said. “As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside.”
Scrimmage to be live-streamed
While no fans are allowed in attendance for UW’s Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms: UWBadgers.com/Live, youtube.com/wisconsinbadgers and Facebook.com/WisconsinBadgers.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. as a lead-in to the UW-Michigan football game.
Chucky Hepburn
6-1, 185, Guard
Bellevue, Neb. (West)
Hepburn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior. Off the court, Hepburn earned the HomeSchool Papillion TeenService Award and was a Special Olympics Volunteer Award winner.
UW coach Greg Gard: “Chucky is a proven winner. Our staff watched as he led his Bellevue West team to a state championship last winter. A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat. A leader and role model in the community and a motivated student, Chucky is the kind of person we are excited to add to our Badger Family. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
Chris Hodges
6-9, 235, Forward
Schaumburg, Ill. (HS)
Hodges, who played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg go 25-7 and winning the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
Gard: “Chris is an excellent addition to our program and member of another strong recruiting class. He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since. Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established. He comes from a great family that has clearly taught him to value hard work and education first. We are excited to welcome both Chris and his family to the Badger Family.”
Matthew Mors
6-7, 220, Forward
Yankton, S.D. (HS)
Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior and enters his final season as South Dakota’s Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Matthew to our program. He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court. As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew's skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him. We're excited for Matthew to join our Badger Family and we can't wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
