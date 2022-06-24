Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath to play against former school in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball senior Jahcobi Neath is going to get the opportunity to play against his former school.
The Big Ten announced opponents for the Big Ten/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge with the Badgers set to host Wake Forest on Nov. 29.
Neath played two seasons for the Demon Deacons before transferring to UW for his junior and senior year. He played in all 30 games as a freshman averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. He played in 20 games as a sophomore, coming off the bench for 3.8 points and 1.7 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.
He looks to have an increased role with the graduation of Brad Davison and Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American Johnny Davis being selected 10th overall in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Washington Wizards.
The Badgers have not beaten Wake Forest in the three times the teams have played. The last matchup came in 2005.
Wake Forest was 25-10, earning a National Invitation Tournament bid last season. It was a 19-win turnaround under second-year coach Steve Forbes, who will have a lot of turnover to deal with. The Demon Deacons lost five of their top seven scorers to graduation or the draft.
Milwaukee Riverside product Alondes Williams was the leading scorer at 18.5 points per game. Indiana State transfer Jake LaRavia left early and was selected 19th overall and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies from Minnesota. Returning is 6-foot-2 guard Daivien Williamson, who was the third-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game last season.
The year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge features 13 teams that competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten led all conferences with nine bids while the ACC sent four teams.
The Big Ten bested the ACC in the past three challenges. The conference captured an 8-6 record last season, including UW’s 70-66 win against Georgia Tech.
Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event.
This puts another nonconference game on the Badgers’ schedule adding to their Nov. 11 game against Stanford. UW is also set to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis from Nov. 19-21.
The rest of the field for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is as follows:
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
