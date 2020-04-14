Wisconsin women's basketball standout Tamara Moore named men's coach at junior college in Minnesota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The only female coach of a men’s collegiate basketball program has her name all over the University of Wisconsin record books.

Tamara Moore last week was named the men’s coach at Mesabi Range College, a junior college in Minnesota. Moore, 40, was a standout with the Badgers women’s basketball program from 1998 to 2002.

“Now, it’s time for me to show you guys and show people that women are just as knowledgeable as men to coach the game,” Moore told ESPN.com.

After a stellar career at UW, Moore was a first-round pick of the WNBA’s Miami Sol in 2002. She spent five seasons in the WNBA before embarking on a career overseas.

Moore, who was inducted in the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, is the school’s all-time leader in steals and assists and is seventh all-time in scoring. She was a high school coach in her hometown of Minneapolis before accepting the post at Mesabi Range College, which is located 65 miles northwest of Duluth.

“The ultimate goal for me is to be a Division I coach,” Moore told ESPN.com.

“I’ve never been doubted about my coaching ability. I just think it’s all about opportunity. The message, with my hiring, is that the ceiling is now broken, and let’s just take it even further.”

