Wisconsin star Johnny Davis locks up consensus all-American honors

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore Johnny Davis is officially a consensus all-American.

Davis was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-America first team Thursday. He also earned first-team honors from Sporting News, AP and NABC to make him a consensus pick.

Frank Kaminsky was the last Badgers player to earn consensus all-American status in 2015, and Davis is just the third UW player to accomplish the feat since 1942. Alando Tucker did it in 2007. Davis is UW's first underclassman to be a consensus pick.

Davis is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists heading into the Badgers’ game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. He also has scored 30 or more points in three games this season.

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji also were consensus picks. Iowa’s Keegan Murray earned the fifth spot on the USBWA first team.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was named to the USBWA’s second team, while Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell made the third team.

